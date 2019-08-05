ASOS and Klarna Expand Global Payments Partnership into the US

NEW YORK, Aug. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Always on trend global fashion destination, ASOS, and leading alternative payments provider, Klarna, take on the US. With the original UK partnership kicking off in 2016, ASOS and Klarna now extend their reach to the US market to offer flexible payment options to savvy shoppers.

Global online fashion retailer, ASOS, sells over 850 brands as well as its own range of ASOS Design clothing and accessories and provides consumers and giving their audience the confidence to be whoever they want to be.

"At ASOS we want to give our customers choice in everything we do whether that is in the broad range of ASOS Design and branded products, smooth and fast delivery options or payment options. We know these are all important to our customers - the addition of Klarna as a payment method in the US will help provide the best customer experience for our US customers," said Eve Williams, Brand Experience Director, ASOS.

Starting July 31st, customers can choose either to pay with four equal payments collected bi-weekly or in 30 days – with no interest or fees. This benefits the ASOS customer considering that 22% of shoppers say they struggle to afford the latest trends and would like an option to pay in installments or pay later – increasing to 37% for Gen Z and 30% for Millennials. A third said having the option to pay for their online purchases in four equal payments would help them better manage their finances and a quarter (24%) said it would mean they could buy more high-end products they could not usually afford. A fifth (21%) said it would allow them to ultimately spend more. With Klarna, these topical trend woes are solved with flexible, and more importantly, responsible spending solutions.

"Extending the ASOS partnership into the US speaks to Klarna's global reputation among both its brand partners and customers," said Michael Rouse, Chief Commercial Officer of Klarna. "ASOS offers an accessible shopping experience. Paired with Klarna's smooth user experience and capabilities, customers in both the US and UK are now able to experiment and express themselves in the latest fashions with confidence."

Klarna has been successful in Europe and the UK, and the expansion into the US market with these pre-existing merchant partners only exemplifies its success as a leader in the alternative payments space.

About Klarna

Klarna is a leading global payments provider that's revolutionizing the payment experience for shoppers and merchants alike. Founded in Stockholm, Sweden, in 2005, Klarna gives consumers the option to pay now, pay later or over time — offering a trusted, frictionless and smoooth checkout experience. Klarna now works with 130,000 merchants including Adidas, Sephora, ASOS, Nike, Sonos, IKEA, H&M and JD Sports, to offer payment solutions to users across Europe and North America. Klarna has 2,500 employees and is active in 14 countries.

About ASOS:

ASOS is a global fashion destination for 20-somethings. We sell the freshest styles complemented by exclusive content, making ASOS.com the hub of a thriving fashion community and giving our audience the confidence to be whoever they want to be. We sell over 85,000 branded and ASOS– branded products through localised app and mobile/desktop web experiences, delivering from our fulfilment centers in the UK, US and Europe. Our propositions help bring our amazing products to almost every country in the world and we serve customers globally with increasingly tailored local experiences: relevant languages, payment methods and delivery and return options in over 200 markets and in eight languages.

SOURCE Klarna