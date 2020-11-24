ASPCA Commits to Supporting Food Bank Partners Ahead of the Holiday Season

NEW YORK, Nov. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The ASPCA® (The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals®) is awarding a total of $500,000 in grant funding to three of its food bank partners, Food Bank For NYC, Los Angeles Regional Food Bank , and Farm Share in Miami to provide approximately two million pet food meals to pet owners impacted by COVID-19.

"Collaborating with regional food banks in New York City, Los Angeles and Miami, the ASPCA provided nearly two million meals for vulnerable pets, and we are proud to award grant funding for another two million meals to help keep dogs and cats safe and healthy," said ASPCA President & CEO Matt Bershadker. "With the COVID-19 pandemic making even basic pet care challenging for many people, it's critical for animal welfare organizations and local agencies to work together to ease that burden and keep these cherished animals at home with the families who love and rely on them."

The ASPCA began partnering with Food Bank For NYC in December 2017 to distribute pet food to Food Bank partner pantries and has since served over 1.2 million pet food meals in New York City. In March 2019, the ASPCA pet food distribution efforts expanded to Los Angeles through a partnership with Los Angeles Regional Food Bank, serving over 541,000 pet food meals to date. In Miami, the ASPCA recently celebrated the one-year anniversary of its partnership with Farm Share, where more than 73,000 dog and cat food meals have been distributed. In total, the ASPCA has provided nearly $700,000 in grant funding to its food bank partners since 2017.

Earlier this year, the ASPCA launched its COVID-19 Relief & Recovery Initiative to address the most urgent needs of pet owners and animal shelters across the country, helping to keep animals safe and healthy. As part of its response effort, the ASPCA opened regional pet food distribution centers in several cities to provide more than 1,900 tons of emergency food for dogs, cats, and horses to struggling owners. By providing access to free pet food, supplies, veterinary care, emergency boarding and information, the ASPCA has helped more than 320,000 dogs, cats and horses across the country with its COVID-19 Relief & Recovery Initiative.

For more information on the ASPCA's efforts to help underserved pets and their owners, please visit www.aspca.org.

About the ASPCA®

Founded in 1866, the ASPCA® (The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals®) was the first animal welfare organization in North America and continues to serve as the nation's leading voice for animals. More than two million supporters strong, the ASPCA is committed to its mission of providing effective means for the prevention of cruelty to animals throughout the United States. As a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit corporation, the ASPCA is a national leader in the areas of anti-cruelty, community outreach and animal health services. For more information, please visit www.ASPCA.org, and be sure to follow the ASPCA on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

SOURCE ASPCA

Related Links

http://www.aspca.org

