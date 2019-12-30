ASPCA Invites Public to Detox from Factory-Farmed Food for One Week

NEW YORK, Dec. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The ASPCA® (The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals®) announces its second Factory Farm Detox, a week-long consumer challenge to eliminate factory-farmed foods and replace them with more humane and sustainable alternatives including those with a meaningful welfare certification and plant-based products. This January, consumers are encouraged to participate in a Monday-through-Sunday detox during the week of their choosing—joining a community of advocates who are fed up with the animal cruelty, pollution and injustices occurring on factory farms.

The Factory Farm Detox was created to raise awareness about the negative impacts of the industrial operations that raise over 95 percent of farm animals across the U.S. in unacceptable conditions not aligned with consumers' values. Often referred to as concentrated or confined animal feeding operations (CAFOs), factory farms are industrial facilities on which large numbers of animals are confined in unnatural conditions that prioritize the production of meat, eggs or dairy at the expense of animals' welfare, the environment, workers, consumers, rural communities and farmers.

"Every food purchase is a vote for how animals should be raised, and consumers have the power to show that there is no market for farm animal cruelty," said Kara Shannon, Senior Manager, ASPCA Farm Animal Welfare Department. "The Factory Farm Detox provides consumers with the tools to make informed purchases, cutting through misleading claims and helping people support farmers who are actually raising animals in more humane systems."

Participating in the Factory Farm Detox is as simple as not buying meat, eggs or dairy from factory farms where animals are caged, crowded and lacking access to environmental enrichments. During the Detox, participants can opt for products bearing meaningful animal welfare certifications, including Certified Animal Welfare Approved by A Greener World, Certified Humane, and Global Animal Partnership (GAP) 2+ or plant-based products.

Factory Farm Detox participants will receive everything they need to succeed including:

A text-based helpline staffed by animal welfare experts to help you find more humane food

Label guides for meat, eggs and dairy and a list of welfare-certified brands

Encouraging emails with guidance along the way

Discussion starters, shopping tips and help for dining out

Inspirational advice from former New York Times' food writer Mark Bittman and chefs including Bill Telepan , Naama Tamir and more

Over the past year, the ASPCA has worked with small farmers, large producers, independent businesses and large corporations to help them pursue more humane animal husbandry practices and source from higher welfare farms and ranches, making it even easier for consumers to shop responsibly. Among these, Whole30® became the first dietary program to commit to comprehensive animal welfare standards with additional new commitments from Chop't Creative Salad Co., ButcherBox, Serenity Kids, and more.

Those interested in joining this week-long stand against dangerous, inhumane factory farms can sign up for the Factory Farm Detox by visiting the official website at www.aspca.org/detox.

ASPCA Farm Animal Welfare

The ASPCA's Shop With Your Heart program was launched in 2016 to inform consumers, food businesses and lawmakers about solutions that will improve the lives of the nearly 10 billion animals raised for food in the U.S. each year. The program is dedicated to informing consumers about meaningfully better options in the marketplace, including those bearing animal welfare certifications Animal Welfare Approved, Certified Humane, Global Animal Partnership Level 2+, and plant-based products. The ASPCA works with companies and brands to help shape their commitments to farm animal welfare and achieve certification while providing resources and funding to farmers seeking these certifications with the goal of increasing access to higher welfare options for the country's growing base of conscientious consumers. The Shop With Your Heart Brand List currently features more than 100 animal welfare certified brands, as well as dozens of plant-based options.

About the ASPCA®

Founded in 1866, the ASPCA® (The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals®) is the first animal welfare organization in North America and serves as the nation's leading voice for animals. More than two million supporters strong, the ASPCA's mission is to provide effective means for the prevention of cruelty to animals throughout the United States. As a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit corporation, the ASPCA is a national leader in the areas of anti-cruelty, community outreach and animal health services. For more information, please visit www.ASPCA.org, and be sure to follow the ASPCA on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

