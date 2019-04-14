ASPCA Unveils New Mobile Adoptions Vehicle in Collaboration with Artist Subway Doodle

NEW YORK, April 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- [Download PHOTOS here – and VIDEO (including of the design process) here – Credit ASPCA]

Today the ASPCA (American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals®) unveiled its brand-new mobile adoption vehicle at an adoption event at Tompkins Square Park. The new vehicle features original artwork from Subway Doodle, the Brooklyn-based artist best known for his imaginative illustrations of city life. The design celebrates the joy of pet adoption and the unique bonds New Yorkers share with shelter animals. The new vehicle is state-of-the-art and includes many custom features such as a sound system to play soothing music for the animals, wall-mounted perches in the cat areas that offer more space to explore, and increased kennel space to help find safe and loving homes for more animals in need.

"Over the last 13 years, the ASPCA Mobile Adoption Program has found homes for countless animals across the five boroughs while also spreading the message about adoption and the many other services we offer pet owners in need," said Eileen Hanavan, Director of Volunteer and Foster Engagement. "We're thankful that Subway Doodle has generously donated his skills to create the vehicle's unique and joyful artwork that showcases the special relationship New Yorkers have with shelter animals."

The ASPCA Mobile Adoption program provides New York City residents the chance to find a feline or canine companion right in their own neighborhood while giving shelter animals more exposure to a wider audience of prospective adopters. Since the inception of the program in 2005, more than 3,000 animals have found loving homes at adoption events, and with the help of the new vehicle even more animals will have the opportunity to be adopted.

"As an animal lover, it was an honor to design this vehicle for the ASPCA," said Subway Doodle. "Throughout my creative process our studio cat, Bodega, acted as my assistant and inspiration every step of the way."

Following Sunday's event, the ASPCA's new mobile adoption van will be featured in Subaru's display at the New York International Auto Show 2019 from April 19th – 28th at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center. For more information about the ASPCA's Mobile Adoption Program and upcoming events, please visit https://www.aspca.org/nyc/aspca-adoption-center/mobile-adoption-calendar-locations.



