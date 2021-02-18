Aspen Aerogels, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2020 Financial Results and Recent Business Developments

NORTHBOROUGH, Mass., Feb. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE: ASPN) ("Aspen") today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2020, which ended December 31, 2020, and discussed recent business developments.

Total revenue for the fourth quarter was $23.0 million compared to $46.5 million in the fourth quarter last year. Fourth quarter net loss was $6.2 million compared to a net loss of $1.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. Net loss per share for the fourth quarter was $0.23 compared to $0.04 in the fourth quarter last year.

Total revenue for the full year was $100.3 million compared to $139.4 million in 2019. Net loss for the year was $21.8 million compared to $14.6 million in 2019. Net loss per share for the year was $0.83 compared to $0.60 in 2019.

Adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter was $(1.6) million compared to $2.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. Adjusted EBITDA for the full year was $(6.4) million compared to $(0.2) million in 2019. A reconciliation of non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA to net loss is provided in the financial schedules that are part of this press release. An explanation of this non-GAAP financial measure is also included below under the heading "Non-GAAP Financial Measures."

2020 Summary and Recent Business Developments

"COVID-19 had a significant impact on our global energy infrastructure business during the fourth quarter and full year 2020 overall, particularly in comparison to our record 2019 performance. Our successful initiatives to reduce compensation, discretionary expenses and bill of material costs offset a portion, but not all, of the pandemic driven decrease in revenue. As a result, we experienced decreases in gross profit and Adjusted EBITDA and an increase in net loss versus 2019," said Don Young, President and CEO of Aspen.

"Despite the global pandemic, we made solid progress on our strategy to leverage our aerogel technology platform into important, high-value markets. During September, we achieved a significant design win for our PyroThin™ thermal barriers with a major U.S. automotive OEM. We are working hard to build on that success by demonstrating that PyroThin™ is a unique technology addressing the universal thermal runaway problem in EV lithium-ion batteries. We also made strong progress in the development of our proprietary battery materials to improve the cost and performance of lithium-ion batteries for electric vehicles," continued Mr. Young.

2021 Financial Outlook

Aspen issues its 2021 full year outlook as follows:

Total revenue is expected to range between $100.0 million and $108.0 million

and Net loss is expected to range between $21.0 million and $25.0 million

and Adjusted EBITDA is expected to range between $(8.0) million and $(12.0) million

Net loss per share is expected to range between $0.77 and $0.92

Our 2021 outlook assumes depreciation and amortization of $8.8 million, stock-based compensation expense of $4.0 million, interest expense of $0.2 million, and weighted average shares outstanding of 27.3 million for the full year.

"Looking forward to 2021, we are projecting that the COVID-19 pandemic will continue to constrain demand for Aspen's products in the energy infrastructure markets. In this light, we expect our revenue in 2021 will remain roughly in line with our actual 2020 full year revenue with some potential for upside. In addition, we anticipate that demand will rebound when the pandemic subsides and access restrictions for contractors in energy infrastructure facilities are removed," said Mr. Young.

"We expect that our ongoing initiatives to reduce raw material costs and enhance manufacturing productivity will help to improve our gross margin to approximately 20% in 2021 from 15% in 2020. We plan to increase investment in our electric vehicle opportunities by $6.0 million in 2021. This investment will be used to expand the technical, commercial and operational teams and associated resources supporting our thermal barrier and battery materials businesses. As a result, we expect to experience a decrease in Adjusted EBITDA and an increase in net loss versus 2020," continued Mr. Young.

"Looking beyond 2021, we expect that strong growth in our EV thermal barrier business and a post-COVID rebound in our energy infrastructure markets will necessitate the expansion of our silica aerogel blanket capacity by the end of 2023. Accordingly, we are engaged in the early stages of an effort to size the required expansion, select an optimal manufacturing site, and identify the appropriate financing structure to fully fund the project. We will announce additional details of this capacity expansion program as our planning efforts progress during the year," concluded Mr. Young.

A reconciliation of non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA to net loss for the 2021 financial outlook is provided in the financial schedules that are part of this press release. An explanation of this non-GAAP financial measure is also included below under the heading "Non-GAAP Financial Measures."

Aspen Aerogels may incur charges, realize gains or losses, incur financing costs or interest expense, or experience other events in 2021, including those related to the potential capacity expansion, that could cause actual results to vary materially from this outlook.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to providing financial measurements based on generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America ("GAAP"), Aspen provides additional financial metrics that are not prepared in accordance with GAAP ("non-GAAP"). The non-GAAP financial measure included in this press release is Adjusted EBITDA. Management uses non-GAAP financial measures, in addition to GAAP financial measures, as a measure of operating performance because the non-GAAP financial measures do not include the impact of items that management does not consider indicative of Aspen's core operating performance. In addition, management uses Adjusted EBITDA (i) for planning purposes, including the preparation of Aspen's annual operating budget, (ii) to allocate resources to enhance the financial performance of its business, and (iii) as a performance measure under its bonus plan.

Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures reflect Aspen's ongoing business in a manner that allows for meaningful comparisons and analysis of trends in its business, as they exclude expenses and gains not reflective of Aspen's ongoing operating results or that may be infrequent and/or unusual in nature. Management also believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to investors in understanding and evaluating Aspen's operating results and future prospects in the same manner as management and in comparing financial results across accounting periods and to those of peer companies. These non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies.

The non-GAAP financial measures do not replace the presentation of Aspen's GAAP financial results and should only be used as a supplement to, not as a substitute for, Aspen's financial results presented in accordance with GAAP. In this press release, Aspen has provided a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to net loss, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. Management strongly encourages investors to review Aspen's financial statements and publicly-filed reports in their entirety and not rely on any single financial measure.

ASPEN AEROGELS, INC. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited and in thousands)





















December 31,



December 31,





2020



2019

Assets















Current assets:















Cash and cash equivalents

$ 16,496



$ 3,633

Accounts receivable, net



15,698





32,254

Inventories



13,099





8,768

Prepaid expenses and other current assets



1,830





1,114

Total current assets



47,123





45,769

Property, plant and equipment, net



46,739





53,617

Operating lease right-of-use assets



3,478





4,032

Other long-term assets



84





84

Total assets

$ 97,424



$ 103,502

Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity















Current liabilities:















Accounts payable

$ 5,351



$ 12,596

Accrued expenses



3,884





8,057

Current portion of long-term debt



1,609





—

Revolving line of credit



—





3,123

Deferred revenue



2,037





5,620

Operating lease liabilities



1,046





1,038

Total current liabilities



13,927





30,434

Prepayment liability



9,555





9,786

Long-term debt



2,059





—

Operating lease liabilities long-term



3,597





4,292

Other long-term liabilities



434





—

Total liabilities



29,572





44,512

Stockholders' equity:















Total stockholders' equity



67,852





58,990

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 97,424



$ 103,502



ASPEN AEROGELS, INC. Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited and in thousands, except share and per share data)

















Three Months Ended



Year Ended





December 31,



December 31,





2020



2019



2020



2019

Revenue:































Product

$ 23,062



$ 46,195



$ 99,834



$ 136,934

Research services



(44)





310





439





2,441

Total revenue



23,018





46,505





100,273





139,375

Cost of revenue:































Product



19,142





35,056





85,545





111,759

Research services



13





139





134





1,332

Gross profit



3,863





11,310





14,594





26,284

Operating expenses:































Research and development



2,293





2,565





8,729





8,407

Sales and marketing



2,702





4,545





11,753





15,557

General and administrative



4,999





5,030





15,681





16,479

Total operating expenses



9,994





12,140





36,163





40,443

Loss from operations



(6,131)





(830)





(21,569)





(14,159)

Interest expense, net



(58)





(126)





(240)





(406)

Total interest expense, net



(58)





(126)





(240)





(406)

Net loss

$ (6,189)



$ (956)



$ (21,809)



$ (14,565)

Net loss per share:































Basic and diluted

$ (0.23)



$ (0.04)



$ (0.83)



$ (0.60)

Weighted-average common shares outstanding:































Basic and diluted



27,054,956





24,173,248





26,377,652





24,099,438



Square Foot Operating Metric

We price our product and measure our product shipments in square feet.





Three Months Ended



Year Ended





December 31,



December 31,





2020



2019



2020



2019



(In thousands)



































Product shipments in square feet



6,328





13,254





28,635





40,720



Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The following tables presents a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measure included in this press release to the most directly comparable GAAP measure:

Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to Net Income (Loss)

We define Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) before interest expense, taxes, depreciation, amortization, stock-based compensation expense and other items, which occur from time to time and which we do not believe are indicative of our core operating performance.

For the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2020 and 2019:





Three Months Ended



Year Ended





December 31,



December 31,





2020



2019



2020



2019





(In thousands)

Net loss

$ (6,189)



$ (956)



$ (21,809)



$ (14,565)

Depreciation and amortization



2,528





2,562





10,198





10,213

Stock-based compensation



2,014





886





5,004





3,771

Interest expense, net



58





126





240





406

Adjusted EBITDA

$ (1,589)



$ 2,618



$ (6,367)



$ (175)



For the 2021 full year financial outlook:





Year Ending





December 31, 2021





Low



High





(In thousands)

Net loss

$ (25,000)



$ (21,000)

Depreciation and amortization



8,800





8,800

Stock-based compensation



4,000





4,000

Interest expense, net



200





200

Adjusted EBITDA

$ (12,000)



$ (8,000)



