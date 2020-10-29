Aspen Aerogels, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results, Provides Updated Financial Outlook and Announces EV Thermal Barrier Contract Award

NORTHBOROUGH, Mass., Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE: ASPN) ("Aspen") today announced financial results for the third quarter of 2020, which ended September 30, 2020, provided an updated financial outlook and discussed recent business developments.

Total revenue for the third quarter was $24.2 million compared to $35.4 million in the third quarter last year. Third quarter net loss was $6.8 million compared to a net loss of $2.3 million in the third quarter of 2019. Net loss per share for the third quarter was $0.25 compared to a net loss per share of $0.09 in the third quarter last year.

Adjusted EBITDA for the third quarter was $(3.2) million compared to $1.4 million in the third quarter of 2019. A reconciliation of non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA to net loss is provided in the financial schedules that are part of this press release. An explanation of this non-GAAP financial measure is also included below under the heading "Non-GAAP Financial Measures."

EV Contract Award

During the third quarter, a major U.S. automotive OEM awarded Aspen a contract to supply PyroThin™ thermal barriers for use in its battery platform. The battery platform will power the automotive company's next generation EVs, with production expected to begin in 2021.

Aspen's PyroThin™ product, an ultra-thin, light-weight, flexible aerogel thermal barrier, is engineered to meet the safety and performance demands of the battery electric vehicle market. The thermal barriers impede the propagation of thermal runaway both at the battery cell and battery pack levels across multiple lithium-ion battery system architectures. Aspen's technology offers a unique combination of performance attributes that enable EV manufacturers to achieve critical safety goals without sacrificing driving range.

"All automotive brands leading the transition to electric mobility need to address the challenge posed by thermal runaway," said Don Young, President and CEO of Aspen. "PyroThin™ leverages Aspen's proven Pyrogel® technology to mitigate the risk of thermal runaway and to drive the safe adoption of electric vehicles. This development represents a potential multi-billion-dollar commercial opportunity for Aspen over the course of this decade."

Mr. Young continued, "Aspen has delivered over $1.0 billion of thermal and passive fire protection products to demanding industries throughout the world. This award not only establishes our position in the EV megatrend but also reinforces our broader strategy to leverage our patent-protected aerogel technology platform into high value, high growth markets."

2020 Financial Outlook

Aspen updates its 2020 full year outlook as follows:

Total revenue is expected to range between $102.0 million and $106.0 million

and Net loss is expected to range between $20.6 million and $18.6 million

and Adjusted EBITDA is expected to range between $(6.0) million and $(4.0) million

and Net loss per share is expected to range between $0.78 and $0.71

Aspen's 2020 outlook assumes depreciation and amortization of $10.4 million, stock-based compensation expense of $4.0 million, interest and other expense of $0.2 million, and weighted average shares outstanding of 26.3 million for the full year.

"As expected, our third quarter revenue declined 32% due to the impact of COVID-19 on our energy infrastructure business, most notably in the North American petrochemical and refinery market. Despite our initiatives to reduce compensation, discretionary expenses and bill of material costs, we experienced a decrease in gross profit and Adjusted EBITDA and an increase in net loss versus the third quarter of 2019," said Don Young, President and CEO of Aspen.

"While risks and uncertainties remain, we currently expect that our fourth quarter revenue and profitability will fall roughly in line with year-to-date trends. Accordingly, we expect to experience a year-over-year decrease in revenue, increase in net loss and a decrease in Adjusted EBITDA during the final quarter of the year," stated Mr. Young.

Preliminary 2021 Outlook

"Looking forward to 2021, we are projecting that the COVID-19 pandemic will continue to constrain demand for Aspen's products in the energy infrastructure markets. In this light, we expect our revenue and profitability profile in 2021 will remain roughly in line with our 2020 full year outlook. However, we anticipate that demand will rebound when the pandemic subsides and contractor access restrictions in energy infrastructure facilities are removed," continued Mr. Young.

"We remain fully committed to implementing our strategy. We intend to increase our investment in research and development, in our electric vehicle programs and in our strategy to leverage our aerogel technology platform in additional important and valuable markets. We are also confident that Aspen's underlying business fundamentals and operational effectiveness remain strong. We believe we are poised to resume the strong operating performance that characterized 2019 when the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic abates," said Mr. Young. "In addition, we will take all actions necessary to ensure we have the financial resources required to support our strategic initiatives, to navigate through the current challenging environment and to thrive when business conditions improve."

ASPEN AEROGELS, INC. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited and in thousands)





September 30,



December 31,





2020



2019

Assets















Current assets:















Cash and cash equivalents

$ 11,314



$ 3,633

Accounts receivable, net



20,072





32,254

Inventories



9,427





8,768

Prepaid expenses and other current assets



1,595





1,114

Total current assets



42,408





45,769

Property, plant and equipment, net



48,099





53,617

Operating lease right-of-use assets



3,702





4,032

Other long-term assets



88





84

Total assets

$ 94,297



$ 103,502

Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity















Current liabilities:















Accounts payable

$ 8,354



$ 12,596

Accrued expenses



4,081





8,057

Current portion of long-term debt



367





—

Revolving line of credit



—





3,123

Deferred revenue



2,275





5,620

Operating lease liabilities



1,056





1,038

Total current liabilities



16,133





30,434

Prepayment liability



9,568





9,786

Long-term debt



3,298





—

Operating lease liabilities long-term



3,845





4,292

Other long-term liabilities



566





—

Total liabilities



33,410





44,512

Stockholders' equity:















Total stockholders' equity



60,887





58,990

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 94,297



$ 103,502



ASPEN AEROGELS, INC. Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited and in thousands, except share and per share data)





Three Months Ended



Nine Months Ended





September 30,



September 30,





2020



2019



2020



2019

Revenue:































Product

$ 23,939



$ 35,046



$ 76,772



$ 90,739

Research services



256





379





483





2,131

Total revenue



24,195





35,425





77,255





92,870

Cost of revenue:































Product



22,243





27,510





66,403





76,703

Research services



52





173





121





1,193

Gross profit



1,900





7,742





10,731





14,974

Operating expenses:































Research and development



2,088





2,046





6,436





5,842

Sales and marketing



2,755





3,992





9,051





11,012

General and administrative



3,761





3,857





10,682





11,449

Total operating expenses



8,604





9,895





26,169





28,303

Loss from operations



(6,704)





(2,153)





(15,438)





(13,329)

Interest expense, net



(49)





(136)





(182)





(280)

Total interest expense, net



(49)





(136)





(182)





(280)

Net loss

$ (6,753)



$ (2,289)



$ (15,620)



$ (13,609)

Net loss per share:































Basic and diluted

$ (0.25)



$ (0.09)



$ (0.60)



$ (0.57)

Weighted-average common shares outstanding:































Basic and diluted



26,728,205





24,171,811





26,150,236





24,074,565



Square Foot Operating Metric

We price our product and measure our product shipments in square feet.





Three Months Ended



Nine Months Ended





September 30,



September 30,





2020



2019



2020



2019



(In thousands)



































Product shipments in square feet



6,825





10,360





22,307





27,466



Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The following tables presents a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measure included in this press release to the most directly comparable GAAP measure:

Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to Net Income (Loss)

We define Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) before interest expense, taxes, depreciation, amortization, stock-based compensation expense and other items, which occur from time to time and which we do not believe are indicative of our core operating performance.

For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019:





Three Months Ended



Nine Months Ended





September 30,



September 30,





2020



2019



2020



2019





(In thousands)

Net loss

$ (6,753)



$ (2,289)



$ (15,620)



$ (13,609)

Depreciation and amortization



2,545





2,554





7,670





7,651

Stock-based compensation



991





1,011





2,990





2,885

Interest expense, net



49





136





182





280

Adjusted EBITDA

$ (3,168)



$ 1,412



$ (4,778)



$ (2,793)



For the 2020 full year financial outlook:





Year Ending





December 31, 2020





Low



High





(In thousands)

Net loss

$ (20,600)



$ (18,600)

Depreciation and amortization



10,400





10,400

Stock-based compensation



4,000





4,000

Interest expense, net



200





200

Adjusted EBITDA

$ (6,000)



$ (4,000)



