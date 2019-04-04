Aspen Aerogels, Inc. Schedules First Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call for May 2, 2019

NORTHBOROUGH, Mass., April 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (the "Company") (NYSE: ASPN) today announced that Don Young, Chief Executive Officer, and John Fairbanks, Chief Financial Officer, expect to discuss the Company's results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2019, during a conference call scheduled for Thursday, May 2, 2019, at 5:00 p.m. EDT. The Company also expects to release financial results for the first quarter on Thursday, May 2, 2019, following the market close.

Shareholders and other interested parties may participate in the conference call by dialing 833-287-0799 (domestic) or +1 647-689-4458 (international) and referencing conference ID "7949526" a few minutes before 5:00 p.m. EDT on May 2, 2019. The conference call will also be available live as a listen-only webcast at the Investors section of the Aspen Aerogels website at http://www.aerogel.com.

A replay of the webcast will be available at the Investors section of the Aspen Aerogels website at http://www.aerogel.com, where it will remain available for approximately one year after the conference call.

About Aspen Aerogels, Inc.

Aspen Aerogels is the global leader in aerogel technology. The company's mission is to enable its customers and partners to shape their own strategies around the global megatrends of resource efficiency and sustainability. Aspen's Cryogel® and Pyrogel® products are valued by the world's largest energy infrastructure companies. Aspen's Spaceloft® products provide building owners with industry-leading energy efficiency including options for a safe, non-combustible fire rating. The company's strategy is to partner with world-class industry leaders to leverage its aerogel technology platform into additional markets. Headquartered in Northborough, Mass., Aspen Aerogels manufactures its products at its East Providence, R.I. facility.

Investor Relations Contact:

John F. Fairbanks

Phone: (508) 691-1150

jfairbanks@aerogel.com

