Aspen Aerogels to Webcast 2019 Annual Meeting of Stockholders

NORTHBOROUGH, Mass., June 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE: ASPN) ("Aspen Aerogels") today announced that it will provide a live webcast of its 2019 Annual Meeting of Stockholders. The 2019 Annual Meeting of Stockholders will begin at 9:00 a.m. EDT on Wednesday, June 19, 2019.

The live audio webcast of the 2019 Annual Meeting of Stockholders will be available through the Investors section of the Aspen Aerogels website at www.aerogel.com. An archived version of the webcast will remain accessible on the website through June 19, 2020.

About Aspen Aerogels, Inc.

Aspen Aerogels is the global leader in aerogel technology. The company's mission is to enable its customers and partners to shape their own strategies around the global megatrends of resource efficiency and sustainability. Aspen's Cryogel® and Pyrogel® products are valued by the world's largest energy infrastructure companies. Aspen's Spaceloft® products provide building owners with industry-leading energy efficiency including options for a safe, non-combustible fire rating. The company's strategy is to partner with world-class industry leaders to leverage its aerogel technology platform into additional markets. Headquartered in Northborough, Mass., Aspen Aerogels manufactures its products at its East Providence, R.I. facility. For more information, please visit www.aerogel.com

