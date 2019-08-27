Aspen celebrates launch of Christie's International Real Estate brokerage at town's iconic contemporary art museum

The program culminated in a gala for more than 250 guests at the Aspen Art Museum, a masterpiece of built art with its woven exterior providing an intriguing glimpse to the building's interiors and designed by Pritzker Prize-winning architect Shigeru Ban. The gala showcased watches from Ulysse Nardin and jewelry from Pomellato, as well as a handbag from Gucci that was offered at silent auction with proceeds benefitting the museum.

Dan Conn, CEO of Christie's International Real Estate, said: "Christie's International Real Estate alone occupies the intersection between architecture and art, as does the Aspen Art Museum, making this the ideal venue for our launch event in Aspen. The past few days celebrated Aspen as a global destination: The area's natural beauty, its commitment to art and culture, its fine dining and, of course, Aspen's exceptional real estate. It is a place where Christie's clients can enjoy a rare natural environment that offers a sense of privacy and anonymity outside of the walls of their homes."

The Aspen Christie's International Real Estate brokerage opened just eight months ago by Alex and Laren Jansen, and combined with Aspen Associates Realty, the Roaring Fork area's most acclaimed and established local luxury real estate experts, shortly thereafter.

The company has already achieved significant sales successes, notably selling Castle Creek, a property featured on the cover of Christie's International Real Estate magazine, that was listed for US$26,500,000. Homes on view last week and available for sale included Monarch Penthouse, listed for US$21,950,000, and Mountain Magic, listed for US$19,750,000.

Christie's International Real Estate has successfully marketed high-value real estate around the world for more than 30 years. Through its New York City brokerage and invitation-only Affiliate network spanning 48 countries and territories, Christie's International Real Estate offers incomparable services to a global clientele at the luxury end of the residential property market. The company has offices in London, New York City, Hong Kong, Moscow, Los Angeles, Chicago, and Palm Beach, and its affiliated brokerages have recorded approximately US$500 billion of real estate transactions over the last five years. (Data as of June 30, 2019). For additional information, please visit christiesrealestate.com.

