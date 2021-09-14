Aspen RxHealth Hires Chris Dattaro, A Leader in Gig-Economy Models, As Chief Operating Officer and adds Jason Chicola as Independent Director

Dattaro brings expertise in organizational leadership and developing and scaling solutions in gig-economy models to Aspen RxHealth. In his new role, Dattaro will lead Aspen RxHealth's efforts to expand into new verticals, markets, and radically drive internal operational improvements. Chicola, founder and chief executive officer of Rev, a speech-to-text company, brings nearly two decades of experience building and scaling companies operating in gig economy models.

"Joining Aspen RxHealth presents a unique opportunity for me to help the team build gig-economy models that are sustainable and help provide lasting value to our clients and our pharmacist community", said Chris Dattaro. "Bringing this innovative and modern approach to healthcare — pharmacy in particular – is something that's never been done before. I'm a builder at heart and ready to get to work creating best-in-class processes as we continue growing the largest community of pharmacists in the nation. The opportunity to bring Aspen RxHealth's vision in empowering pharmacists to run their own practices and deliver meaningful patient care is substantial and I'm excited for the challenge."

"I'm inspired by Aspen RxHealth's commitment to help pharmacists better serve patients through an innovative digital platform," said Jason Chicola. "While brick-and-mortar pharmacies focus on retail, Aspen RxHealth is focused on delivering patients the care and advice they need and deserve. I'm honored to be along for the ride."

Aspen RxHealth's recent recognition as one of Modern Healthcare's Best Places to Work and rapid client expansion signals their growth and serves as a testament to the tremendous work they're putting in to revolutionize the pharmacist patient relationship. Building on this momentum going into 2021, Aspen RxHealth has clear visibility into substantial continued growth and hiring top-tier talent remains a priority.

"Chris and Jason embody our mission here at Aspen RxHealth, both as seasoned operational leaders and as entrepreneurs driving explosive growth," said David Medvedeff, co-founder and chief executive officer, Aspen RxHealth. "We are elated to have them join the team as we scale Aspen RxHealth's reach across new markets, verticals, and deliver on our promise to revolutionize clinical pharmacy services – one pharmacist-patient consultation at a time."

Prior to joining Aspen RxHealth, Dattaro's professional background included roles in high-growth technology startups and financial institutions including Goldman Sachs and FBR Capital Markets as well as serving as a Lieutenant in the U.S. Navy. He held multiple leadership roles at Lyft, most recently the Regional General Manager of Lyft's Transit, Bikes, and Scooters business for the Mid-Atlantic Region. Dattaro received his Bachelor of Science in Economics from the U.S. Naval Academy and a Master of Science in Finance from Georgetown University.

In addition to starting Rev, Chicola was the third employee at Upwork and brings private equity, venture capital, and consulting experience. He is an active angel investor and has made over a dozen seed and Series A investments, with a focus on online marketplaces. Chicola earned his Bachelor of Science degrees in Computer Science, Electrical Engineering, and Economics from Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

About Aspen RxHealth

Aspen RxHealth provides next-generation, clinical pharmacy services, intelligently matching pharmacists with patients to enrich the patient-pharmacist experience and drive better outcomes for health plans and other risk-bearing providers. Aspen RxHealth's community of more than 5,000 pharmacists empowers patients with the information and action plans they need to achieve the optimal outcomes from their medications.

