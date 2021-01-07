Aspen RxHealth Raises $23M Series B Funding Round Led by Bessemer Venture Partners

"With a strong bench of investors and partners supporting our vision, we are prepared for our next stage of growth." Tweet this

"After years of investing in marketplace businesses, we've seen firsthand how reinventing the delivery of products and services in an industry as important as healthcare requires a high degree of sophistication and ingenuity," stated Steve Kraus, partner at Bessemer Venture Partners. "Aspen RxHealth's dedication to the development of their groundbreaking model, in tandem with a seasoned, experienced leadership team in the pharmacy space, poises them to revolutionize an industry hungry for change."

Bessemer Venture Partners has a history of investing in iconic technology companies, such as DocuSign, LinkedIn, Twilio, Shopify, Twitch, and Yelp.

About Aspen RxHealth

Aspen RxHealth is the leader in next-generation clinical pharmacy services, intelligently matching pharmacists with patients based on often overlooked social and clinical factors to enrich the patient-pharmacist experience and drive better outcomes for health plans and other risk-bearing providers. Aspen RxHealth's community of more than 5,000 pharmacists is the largest in the nation, empowering patients with the information and action plans they need to achieve optimal health outcomes. Learn more at aspenrxhealth.com.

About Bessemer Venture Partners

Bessemer Venture Partners is the world's most experienced early-stage venture capital firm. With a portfolio of more than 200 companies, Bessemer helps visionary entrepreneurs lay strong foundations to create companies that matter, and supports them through every stage of their growth. The firm has backed more than 120 IPOs, including Shopify, Yelp, LinkedIn, Skype, LifeLock, Twilio, SendGrid, DocuSign, Fiverr, Wix, and MindBody. Bessemer's 16 investing partners operate from offices in Silicon Valley, San Francisco, New York City, Boston, Israel, and India. Follow @BessemerVP and learn more at bvp.com.

