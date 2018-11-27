Aspera adds essential Java licensing features to specialized Oracle tool

BOSTON, Nov. 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Aspera, the leading provider of solutions and services for Oracle license optimization, today announced the new version of its LicenseControl for Oracle that helps Java users respond to Oracle's latest commercial licensing rules. Java SE's commercial features will no longer be free in January 2019, and LicenseControl will help users to review their compliance, see their licensing gaps, and understand their licensing costs.

The new release gives Java users a deep dive into discovering Java products and features in their complex IT environments, along with a comprehensive analysis in an easy-to-understand report that shows what licenses they require.

Aspera continues to provide simple solutions to the complex issues that Oracle customers face, using Oracle-verified data, technical solutions, and licensing experts. These Java detection and compliance features help address Oracle's Java SE commercial licensing rules when they take effect.

New features include:

Collects Java features' usage while identifying Java options and versions to interpret license requirements

Gathers JVM tracking details without using Java Usage Tracker, which requires another license from Oracle

Automatically defines Java editions and creates a list of Java products that need a license, if needed

Determines compliance gaps between Oracle customers' acquisitions and usages, along with their financial exposure

"Our customers have a lot of questions about the new rules, so we created a tool that helps them cut through the complexity and gives action-able advice on Java licenses," says Philippe Bonavitacola, Product Manager for LicenseControl for Oracle. "This will be a challenging issue for Oracle customers in 2019. LicenseControl's added features help them meet it."

About Aspera

At Aspera, we simplify the complexity of your software licenses. For nearly two decades, we have helped hundreds of enterprises and over 50 Fortune 500s to assess cost and risk within their IT environments. Our solutions for Software Asset Management track all the big vendors, such as IBM, Microsoft, Oracle and SAP to cover every environment from servers and desktops to cloud and mobile. With the largest in-house consultant and service team in the industry, we provide the best strategy for data discovery, easy system integration, and a cost-effective way to purchase, use and optimize licenses.

For more information, visit www.aspera.com.

