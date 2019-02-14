Aspera is recognized as a 2019 Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice for Software Asset Management Tools

BOSTON, Feb. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Aspera, the leading provider of Software Asset Management (SAM) solutions, is excited to share that they were named a January 2019 Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice for Software Asset Management Tools.

Gartner defines Software Asset Management Tools as tools [that] automate many of the tasks required to maintain compliance with software licenses, thereby controlling software spending.

"We're honored to be named a January 2019 Customers' Choice for Software Asset Management Tools. Customer-first is one of our core values. Aspera is committed to providing world class SAM solutions and services that support an outstanding customer experience," said Olaf Diehl, Business Unit Manager of Product Management & Marketing. "We continue to innovate while we execute on our product roadmap to meet the needs of our customers, and are grateful for the feedback they share with us on Gartner Peer Insights."

About Peer Insights:

Peer Insights is an online platform of ratings and reviews of IT software and services that are written and read by IT professionals and technology decision-makers. The goal is to help IT leaders make more insightful purchase decisions and help technology providers improve their products by receiving objective, unbiased feedback from their customers. Gartner Peer Insights includes more than 70,000 verified reviews in more than 200 markets. For more information, please visit www.gartner.com/reviews/home.

Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice constitute the subjective opinions of individual end-user reviews, ratings, and data applied against a documented methodology; they neither represent the views of, nor constitute an endorsement by, Gartner or its affiliates.

About Aspera

At Aspera, we simplify the complexity of your software licenses. For two decades, we have helped hundreds of enterprises and over 50 Fortune 500s to assess cost and risk within their IT environments. Our solutions for Software Asset Management track all the big vendors, such as IBM, Microsoft, Oracle and SAP to cover every environment from servers and desktops to cloud and mobile.

