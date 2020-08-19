Aspergillosis Market Report 2020 - Total Diagnosed and Treated Prevalent Cases of Aspergillosis by Type (2017-2030)

DUBLIN, Aug. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Aspergillosis - Epidemiology Forecast - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted Aspergillosis epidemiology in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan.

Epidemiology Perspective





The disease epidemiology covered in the report provides historical as well as forecasted epidemiology segmented by Total Prevalent Cases of Aspergillosis and Total Diagnosed and Treated Prevalent Cases of Aspergillosis scenario of aspergillosis in the 7MM covering the United States, EU5 countries (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and United Kingdom) and Japan from 2017 to 2030.

Epidemiology Segmentation

As per the analysis, the total prevalent cases of aspergillosis in the 7MM was found to be 1,683,616 in 2017 and the diagnosed and treatable population of aspergillosis in the 7MM was observed to be 1,181,020 in 2017.

According to the publisher's assessment, it has been observed among the European countries, United Kingdom had the highest prevalent cases of aspergillosis. The prevalent cases of aspergillosis in the Japan was found to be 483,424 cases in 2017.

Scope of the Report

The report covers the descriptive overview of Aspergillosis, explaining its causes, signs and symptoms, pathophysiology and currently available therapies.

The report provides insight into the 7MM historical and forecasted patient pool covering the United States , EU5 countries ( Germany , France , Italy , Spain , and United Kingdom ) and Japan .

The report provides the segmentation of the disease epidemiology for 7MM by Total Prevalent Cases of Aspergillosis, Total Diagnosed and Treated Cases of Aspergillosis.

Report Highlights

Eleven-Year Forecast of Aspergillosis

7MM Coverage

Total Prevalent Cases of Aspergillosis

Total Prevalent Cases of Aspergillosis by Type

Total Diagnosed and Treated Prevalent Cases of Aspergillosis

Total Diagnosed and Treated Prevalent Cases of Aspergillosis by Type

Key Questions Answered

What is the disease risk, burden and unmet needs of Aspergillosis?

What is the historical aspergillosis patient pool in the United States , EU5 ( Germany , France , Italy , Spain , and the UK) and Japan ?

What will be the growth opportunities across the 7MM with respect to the patient population pertaining to aspergillosis?

Out of the above-mentioned countries, which country would have the highest prevalent population of aspergillosis during the forecast period (2020-2030)?

At what CAGR the population is expected to grow across the 7MM during the forecast period (2020-2030)?

Reasons to Buy

Develop business strategies by understanding the trends shaping and driving the 7MM Aspergillosis market.

Quantify patient populations in the 7MM aspergillosis market to improve product design, pricing, and launch plans.

Organize sales and marketing efforts by identifying the specific type of aspergillosis that presents the best opportunities for aspergillosis therapeutics in each of the markets covered.

The aspergillosis epidemiology report and model were written and developed by Masters and Ph.D. level epidemiologists.

The aspergillosis epidemiology model developed by the publisher is easy to navigate, interactive with dashboards, and epidemiology based on transparent and consistent methodologies. Moreover, the model supports data presented in the report and showcases disease trends over the eleven-year forecast period using reputable sources.

Key Assessments

Patient Segmentation

Disease Risk and Burden

Risk of disease by the segmentation

Factors driving growth in a specific patient population

Geographies Covered

The United States

EU5 ( Germany , France , Italy , Spain , and the United Kingdom )

Study Period: 2017-2030



Key Topics Covered



1 Key Insights



2 Executive Summary



3 SWOT Analysis



4 Aspergillosis Overview at a Glance



5 Disease Background and Overview: Aspergillosis

5.1 Introduction

5.1.1 Classification of Aspergillosis

5.1.2 Signs and Symptoms

5.1.3 Risk Factors of Aspergillosis

5.1.4 Pathophysiology of Allergic Bronchopulmonary Aspergillosis (ABPA)

5.2 Diagnosis of Aspergillosis

5.2.1 Diagnostic Algorithm for Different Types of Aspergillosis



6 Recognized Establishments



7 Epidemiology and Patient Population

7.1 Key Findings

7.1 Aspergillosis Prevalent Cases in the 7MM Countries

7.2 Aspergillosis Diagnosed and treated pool by types in the 7MM Countries



8 Country Wise-Epidemiology of Aspergillosis

8.1 United States

8.1.1 Assumptions and Rationale

8.1.2 Aspergillosis Prevalent Cases in the United States

8.1.3 Aspergillosis Diagnosed and treated pool by types in the United States

8.2 EU5 Countries

8.2.1 Assumptions and Rationale

8.3 Germany

8.3.1 Aspergillosis Prevalent Cases in Germany

8.3.2 Aspergillosis Diagnosed and treated pool by types in Germany

8.4 France

8.4.1 Aspergillosis Prevalent Cases in France

8.4.2 Aspergillosis Diagnosed and treated pool by types in France

8.5 Italy

8.5.1 Aspergillosis Prevalent Cases in Italy

8.5.2 Aspergillosis Diagnosed and treated pool by types in Italy

8.6 Spain

8.6.1 Aspergillosis Prevalent Cases in Spain

8.6.2 Aspergillosis Diagnosed and treated pool by types in Spain

8.7 United Kingdom

8.7.1 Aspergillosis Prevalent Cases in the United Kingdom

8.7.2 Aspergillosis Diagnosed and treated pool by types in the United Kingdom

8.8 Japan

8.8.1 Assumptions and Rationale

8.8.2 Aspergillosis Prevalent Cases in Japan

8.8.3 Aspergillosis Diagnosed and treated pool by types in Japan



