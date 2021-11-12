Asphalt Additive Market by Type, Application, Technology and Region - Global Forecast to 2026

DUBLIN, Nov. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Asphalt Additive Market by Type (Polymeric Modifiers, Anti-Strip & Adhesion Promoters, Emulsifiers, Chemical Modifiers, Rejuvenators, Fibers, Flux Oil, Colored Asphalt), Application, Technology and Region - Global Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The asphalt additive market is projected to grow from USD 3.4 billion in 2021 to USD 4.7 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 6.8% from 2021 to 2026.

Increase in road construction projects along with the growing usage of asphalt additives in roofing application are some of the major key factors driving the growth of the asphalt additive market across the globe.

The rejuvenators segment is the fastest-growing type segment, in terms of value during the forecast period

Based on type, the rejuvenators segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR. Increasing use of recycled materials, such as Reclaimed Asphalt Pavement (RAP) and Recycled Asphalt Shingles (RAS) in the asphalt pavements application, has resulted in the growing demand for rejuvenator asphalt additives to restore the strength and durability of aged binders. Rejuvenators are being widely used to improve properties, such as viscosity, of aging binders. The growth of this segment is due to the increased use of recycled road material for pavement application globally.

The road construction & paving segment is projected to lead the asphalt additive market during the forecast period.

Based on application, the road construction & paving segment accounted for the largest share, in terms of value, in 2021. Asphalt is required for the construction and maintenance of pavements. Asphalt pavements can be constructed quickly and are easier to maintain. This enhances the demand for asphalt additives in road construction & paving application during the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific region is the largest growing regional segment.

The Asia Pacific region is projected to lead the asphalt additive market from 2019 to 2029, in terms of value and volume. The increasing demand for asphalt additives products in developing economies, such as India and China, due to increasing infrastructure spending is expected to bolster market growth. China is the leading consumer of asphalt additives products in the Asia Pacific region. The considerable growth and innovation, along with industry consolidations, is expected to fuel the growth of the Asia Pacific asphalt additives market.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Market Opportunities in Asphalt Additives Market

4.2 Asphalt Additives Market, by Region

4.3 Asia-Pacific Asphalt Additives Market

4.4 Asphalt Additives Market, by Application

4.5 Asphalt Additives Market, by Type

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increasing Investments in the Infrastructure Sector of the Asia-Pacific Region

5.2.1.2 Recyclability of Asphalt

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Use of Concrete and Bioasphalt as Substitutes for Asphalt

5.2.2.2 Volatility in the Prices and Supply of Asphalt

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Increasing Use of Warm Mix Asphalt

5.2.3.2 Use of Asphalt Additives in Roofing Applications

5.2.4 Advancements in the Aerospace Sector

5.2.5 Challenges

5.2.5.1 Lack of Awareness About Asphalt Additives Among Road Builders and Contractors

5.2.6 Impact of COVID-19 on Asphalt Additives

5.3 Value Chain Analysis

5.3.1 Research & Development

5.3.2 Raw Materials

5.3.3 Manufacturers

5.3.4 Distribution/Marketing & Sales

5.4 Average Pricing of Asphalt

5.5 Revenue Shift and New Revenue Pockets for Asphalt Additive Manufacturers

5.6 Ecosystem

5.7 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.7.1 Threat of Substitutes

5.7.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.7.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.7.4 Threat of New Entrants

5.7.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5.8 Trade Data Statistics

5.9 Case Study Analysis

5.9.1 Krayton's and Dow's Asphalt Additives Success

5.9.1.1 Problem Statement

5.9.1.2 Possible Solution by Kraton's Sylvaroad Rp1000 Asphalt Additive

5.9.1.3 Possible Solution by Dow's Elvaloy Ret Asphalt Additive

6 Patent Analysis

6.1 Insights

7 Regulatory Landscape

7.1 National Asphalt Pavement Association (Napa)

7.2 Napa and Artba Partner on Safety Training

7.3 Spill Prevention, Control, and Countermeasure (SPCC)

7.4 Environmental Protection Agency (Epa)

8 COVID-19 Impact on Asphalt Additives Ecosystem

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Effect of COVID-19 on Applications of Asphalt Additives

8.2.1 Road Construction & Paving

8.2.2 Airport Construction

8.3 Effect of COVID-19 on Major Countries

8.3.1 China

8.3.2 India

8.3.3 Germany

8.3.4 UK

8.3.5 Saudi Arabia

8.3.6 US

8.3.7 Canada

8.3.8 Brazil

9 Asphalt Additives Market, by Type

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Polymeric Modifiers

9.2.1 Easy Availability of Polymeric Modifiers is Expected to Fuel Their Demand

9.3 Anti-Strip & Adhesion Promoters

9.3.1 Increasing Loads on Road Pavements Due to Increasing Commercial Activities is Expected to Drive this Segment

9.4 Emulsifiers

9.4.1 Growth in Road Reconstruction Activities is Expected to Boost the Demand

9.5 Rejuvenators

9.5.1 Rejuvenators Are Used to Enhance the Life of Asphalt Pavements

9.6 Chemical Modifiers

9.6.1 Growing Demand for Asphalt in Road Construction is Expected to Propel the Demand

9.7 Fibers

9.7.1 Fibers Enhance the Tensile Strength of Asphalt

9.8 Flux Oil

9.8.1 The Need to Prevent the Roads from Deterioration is Expected to Fuel the Market

9.9 Colored Asphalt

9.9.1 Reduction in the Deterioration of Roads is Expected to Fuel the Demand for the Segment

9.10 Others

10 Asphalt Additives Market, by Technology

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Hot Mix

10.2.1 Growing Construction of New Highways and Freeways in Emerging Countries is Expected to Drive this Segment

10.3 Cold Mix

10.3.1 Low Production Cost and Eco-Friendly Nature of Cold Mix Asphalt is Expected to Boost Its Demand

10.4 Warm Mix

10.4.1 Increasing Demand for Green Roads Around the World is Expected to Fuel this Segment

11 Asphalt Additives Market, by Application

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Road Construction & Paving

11.2.1 Heavy Governmental Investments for Infrastructure Development in Emerging Countries is Expected to Drive this Segment

11.3 Roofing

11.3.1 Growing Construction Sector in North America is Expected to Drive this Segment

11.4 Airport Construction

11.4.1 Growth of the Aerospace Sector Has Led to An Increase in Airport Construction Activities

11.5 Others

12 Global Asphalt Additives Market, by Region

13 Competitive Landscape

13.1 Introduction

13.2 Market Evaluation Framework

13.3 Market Share Analysis

13.3.1 Market Share Analysis of Top 5 Players Vs. Others Asphalt Additives Market, 2020

13.4 Company Product Footprint Analysis

13.5 Company Asphalt Additives Technology Footprint Analysis

13.6 Company Evaluation Matrix (Tier 1)

13.6.1 Terminology/Nomenclature

13.6.1.1 Star

13.6.1.2 Emerging Leader

13.6.1.3 Pervasive

13.6.1.4 Participant

13.6.2 Strength of Product Portfolio

13.6.3 Business Strategy Excellence

13.7 Start-Up/Other Additional Players Evaluation Matrix

13.7.1 Terminology/Nomenclature

13.7.2 Competitive Leadership Mapping of SME,2020

13.7.2.1 Progressive Companies

13.7.2.2 Responsive Companies

13.7.2.3 Starting Blocks

13.8 Competitive Situations and Trends

13.8.1 Product Launches

13.8.2 Deals

13.8.3 Other Developments

14 Company Profiles

14.1 Major Players

14.1.1 Kraton Corporation

14.1.2 Ingevity Corporation

14.1.3 Grupo Dynasol

14.1.4 Nouryon

14.1.5 Arkema SA

14.1.6 Dowdupont Inc.

14.1.7 Basf SE

14.1.8 Honeywell International Inc

14.1.9 Huntsman Corporation

14.1.10 Evonik Industries

14.1.11 Sasol Limited

14.1.12 Kao Corporation

14.1.13 Sinopec Corporation

14.1.14 Iterchimica Srl

14.2 Additional Players

14.2.2 Ergon Asphalt & Emulsions, Inc

14.2.3 Mcasphalt Industries Limited

14.2.4 Tri-Chem Industries

14.2.5 Engineered Additives LLC

14.2.6 Berkshire Engineering

15 Appendix

