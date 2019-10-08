Asphalt Materials, Inc. Broadens Midwest Footprint by Acquiring HG Meigs

INDIANAPOLIS, Oct. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Asphalt Materials, Inc., an innovative leader in the asphalt industry, announced today that it has acquired the Wisconsin based asphalt companies, HG Meigs and Meigs Transport. The acquisition allows Asphalt Materials, Inc. to expand its capabilities and reach within the Midwestern market.

"With long, dedicated histories in this industry, both companies have proven reputations for quality, innovation, and customer service. We are ecstatic to welcome the Meigs employees and customers to our family," said Asphalt Materials, Inc. President Geoff Dillon. "Good businesses are all about the people, and I expect this to be a very strong fit from both a cultural and strategic standpoint. Together, our companies will be stronger and better able to serve our customers for decades to come."

Like Asphalt Materials, Inc., the Meigs' companies focus on liquid asphalt and pavement preservation products.

"We are very proud of our business and legacy at Meigs. Asphalt Materials has a tremendous reputation as an industry leader nationwide and as a community steward where it operates. Being part of Asphalt Materials will help us continue on the good work we've always done at Meigs and grow for the future. I expect Asphalt Materials to be a terrific home for our employees," said President of HG Meigs and Meigs Transport Dustin Mueller.

Asphalt Materials, Inc. is a privately held, family owned business headquartered in Indianapolis. Over its 63-year history, Asphalt Materials, Inc. has prioritized safety and created a people-focused culture around asphalt expertise and innovation. Through their commitment to building long-term relationships with employees, customers and vendors based on trust and confidence, Asphalt Materials Inc. creates solutions to issues affecting customers and our communities. Asphalt Materials Inc. is a part of The Heritage Group's family of businesses. Learn more at www.thgrp.com.

With 3 terminals in Wisconsin – Portage, Abbotsford and Eau Claire, HG Meigs and Meigs Transport supply a large network of customers in the upper Mid-west. Established in 1935, the company has many years of experience and expertise in the area of emulsified asphalt and pavement preservation. HG Meigs has a core focus on quality which is demonstrated through their on-site AMRL accredited laboratory, Asphalt Technologies Group.

SOURCE Asphalt Materials, Inc.