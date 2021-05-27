Asphalt Pavement Alliance Announces Winners Of 2020 Perpetual Pavement Award

ORANGE PARK, Fla., May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Twelve departments of transportation (DOTs) were named winners of the 2020 Perpetual Pavement Award (PPA) by the Asphalt Pavement Alliance (APA). The award celebrates long-life asphalt pavements that reflect the characteristics of a Perpetual Pavement design.

The award is presented to road owners for high-performing asphalt pavements that are at least 35 years old with proven structural design, have not suffered a structural failure, and have an average interval between resurfacing of no less than 13 years. The pavement must demonstrate the characteristics expected from long-life, Perpetual Pavement design: excellence in design, quality in construction, and value to taxpayers.

Engineers at the National Center for Asphalt Technology (NCAT) at Auburn University evaluated and validated the results for the 12 Perpetual Pavement Award winners for 2020. Since the PPA was first presented in 2001, 156 pavements in 31 U.S. states and one Canadian province have been honored with the award.

The 2020 winners are:

Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT), North Region for a 2-mile section lane on US 411 (SR 25) in Etowah County. Original construction was completed in 1979. This is the 12 th PPA for ALDOT.

for a 2-mile section lane on US 411 (SR 25) in Etowah County. Original construction was completed in 1979. This is the 12 PPA for ALDOT. Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) for a 2.46-mile segment on I-40 in Mohave County originally opened to traffic in 1976. This is ADOT's second PPA.

for a 2.46-mile segment on I-40 in Mohave County originally opened to traffic in 1976. This is ADOT's second PPA. Arkansas Department of Transportation (ARDOT) for a 2.85-mile section of two-lane SH 1 in Craighead County. This roadway is more than 44 years old and marks ARDOT's 11 th PPA.

for a 2.85-mile section of two-lane SH 1 in Craighead County. This roadway is more than 44 years old and marks ARDOT's 11 PPA. Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) for a 3.012-mile section of SR 40 in Marion County , originally constructed in 1954. This is FDOT's 11 th PPA.

for a 3.012-mile section of SR 40 in , originally constructed in 1954. This is FDOT's 11 PPA. Maryland Department of Transportation (MDOT) State Highway Administration for a 66-year-old, 8.89-mile section of four-lane I-270 NB in Frederick County. MDOT has earned six PPAs.

for a 66-year-old, 8.89-mile section of four-lane I-270 NB in Frederick County. MDOT has earned six PPAs. Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) for a 5.8-mile section MS 63 in Jackson County . Original construction was completed in 1977. This is MDOT's fifth PPA.

for a 5.8-mile section MS 63 in . Original construction was completed in 1977. This is MDOT's fifth PPA. Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) District 2 for a 3.66-mile section of SR 199 in Wood County. At 91–years old, this is the oldest roadway at the time of recognition to earn a PPA. This is ODOT's fifth PPA.

for a 3.66-mile section of SR 199 in Wood County. At 91–years old, this is the oldest roadway at the time of recognition to earn a PPA. This is ODOT's fifth PPA. Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) Engineering District 9-0 for a 10.16-mile section of SR 96 in Bedford County, originally constructed in 1958. PennDOT has earned 10 PPAs.

for a 10.16-mile section of SR 96 in Bedford County, originally constructed in 1958. PennDOT has earned 10 PPAs. South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) for a 6-mile section of I-26 in Berkeley County. This roadway is more than 58 years old. SCDOT has earned nine PPAs.

for a 6-mile section of I-26 in Berkeley County. This roadway is more than 58 years old. SCDOT has earned nine PPAs. Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) for a 2.93-mile section of SR 72 in Loudon County. Original construction was completed in 1962. This is TDOT's 16 th PPA.

for a 2.93-mile section of SR 72 in Loudon County. Original construction was completed in 1962. This is TDOT's 16 PPA. Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) for a 2.51-mile section of I-81 SB in Roanoke County, originally opened to traffic in 1964. This is VDOT's second PPA.

for a 2.51-mile section of I-81 SB in Roanoke County, originally opened to traffic in 1964. This is VDOT's second PPA. Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) for a 6.9-mile section of SR 395 in Franklin County , which is more than 40 years old. WSDOT has earned seven PPAs.

"The average road life of the 2020 PPAs is more than 53 years," said Amy Miller, P.E., National Director of the APA. "Long-life asphalt pavements serve the community, reduce maintenance costs, and conserve raw materials. Asphalt roads can be engineered to last indefinitely with only routine maintenance and periodic surface renewal. Perpetual pavements offer road owners and users what they want most – an economical, smooth pavement that serves the community indefinitely."

