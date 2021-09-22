Aspi, a new clean beauty skincare line, prepares for its nationwide debut

This autumn Aspi is unveiling its extensive line of products; featuring a face cleanser, face moisturizer, shave cream and a body scrub for men – as well as face cleanser, face moisturizer, a serum, a toner, a body scrub and an eye cream for women. Most of these products, the ones that stay longest on the skin, contain cannabidiol (CBD). There are also CBD-infused body soaks and a body lotion.

Kendra Mark, Director of Product Development at Hemp Depot, Aspi's parent company, noted that Aspi is using sustainable packaging, to make the product as beneficial to the environment – and the consumer – as possible. "All of our raw materials are sourced in-house and are made in-house, here in Colorado," she said. "We have a team of chemists and quality control experts to manage everything, and rigorous testing to make sure our products aren't contaminated."

Mark added that Aspi is competitively priced, with a higher-than-usual amount of CBD added to its comprehensive product formulas. "By manufacturing it ourselves we can keep our costs low while maintaining the high-quality standards that we demand of all our products," she said.

The Aspi line of beauty skincare products will soon be available online in all 50 states.

Read more about Aspi at https://www.aspiskin.com/ .

About Hemp Depot - At Hemp Depot, Pure Starts Here™. Hemp Depot is one of the largest providers of the highest-quality hemp CBD oil products, seed and clones in the U.S., proven with third-party testing. Because of Hemp Depot's commitment to purity and strength, our consumer and wholesale customers receive the best full-spectrum and 100% THC-free CBD products on the market, all grown, formulated and processed entirely in our facilities in Colorado.

Hemp Depot is one of the nation's largest and most trusted hemp brands specializing in seed genetics, planting, harvesting, formulating, wholesaling, and retailing cannabis for CBD under a variety of best-selling labels, as well as white labels for humans and pets. For more information visit https://hempdepotco.com/.

