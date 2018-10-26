Aspire Fertility Welcomes Summer James, MD

SAN ANTONIO, Oct. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Aspire Fertility-San Antonio is proud to welcome the newest member of the fertility team, Summer James, MD, FACOG. Dr. James joins fellow Reproductive Endocrinologists Francisco Arredondo, Aimee Brown, Ursula Balthazar, Courtney Failor, Lab Director Tony Anderson, and a caring support staff who help each patient navigate their fertility journey.

In addition to her clinical expertise, Dr. James has an inside perspective on infertility. She, too, struggled to have children, and understands both the personal implications and the effect on the family dynamic. Ultimately successful with fertility treatments, her twin girls are the light of her life. She feels tremendous joy that her job is to help people create families.

Says Dr. James, "Aspire and I share a goal to ensure each patient's experience is as pleasant as possible. I strive to be supportive and to educate my patients so they understand the reason for their infertility, as well as my rationale behind their treatment. I find that well-informed patients are more relaxed, making fertility treatment less taxing."

Aspire Fertility has helped make over 9,000 dreams of starting a family come true. Having been patients themselves, founder and CEO TJ Farnsworth and his wife Margaret have made it their mission to employ innovative communications technologies and advanced therapies to maximize outcomes, with a keen focus on the patient experience.

ABOUT ASPIRE FERTILITY

Aspire Fertility is a subsidiary of Inception Fertility Ventures, headquartered in Houston, Texas. The company's mission is to shift the paradigm of the IVF market by raising the standard of care, streamlining fragmented components into an integrated system, and enhancing the overall patient experience. In business since 2015, it is the largest fertility network in Texas with facilities in Houston, Dallas, San Antonio, Austin, McAllen, and Atlanta. For more information about Aspire Fertility, please call 713.300.1123 or visit aspirefertility.com.

ABOUT SUMMER JAMES, MD

Dr. James completed her undergraduate studies at Ohio Northern University and earned her medical degree from Northeastern Ohio Universities College of Medicine. She performed her residency in obstetrics and gynecology at Akron General Medical Center, where she also served as Academic Chief Resident and clinical instructor of obstetrics and gynecology, earning accolades for her research in advanced laparoscopic surgery. She subsequently performed her fellowship in reproductive endocrinology/infertility at the University of Texas Medical Branch at Galveston before transitioning into private practice in 2013.

