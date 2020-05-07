AspireHR Strengthens Leadership Team with Three Innovative Executives

"I am excited for our employees, clients and partners to have such talented leaders joining the company," said Kevin Chase, CEO & President of AspireHR. "Not only do they embody AspireHR's employees first culture, they also bring tremendous diversity of experiences across a range of industries and innovative technologies. The addition of these three gifted leaders is indicative of our broader commitment to making AspireHR the market leader in delivering world class cloud-enabled HR and Talent Management solutions."

Joe Ho joins AspireHR as the Chief Financial and Operations Officer. In his role, Joe will lead finance, legal and commercial operations, human resources, corporate strategy, internal change management and training. Joe brings over 25 years of experience across a variety of leadership roles in finance and operations with highly regarded companies such as Wood Process and Energy, Vistra Energy, Energy Future Holdings, Exelon Corporation, and Southern Company.

"I love the passion and commitment to client success across the organization," said Joe Ho. "Given our 22-year track record, depth of experience and strong vision for the future, I believe AspireHR is well positioned for transformational growth in the near future."

Jeremy Amos joins as Chief Delivery Officer. Jeremy is responsible for solution implementation services across all AspireHR clients, including SAP HR, SuccessFactors, Workforce Software, and Change/Training services. Jeremy is focused on new innovation and consistently high quality to maximize client value. Jeremy previously served as Director at PwC over its SuccessFactors practice, Managing Partner and Chief Architect at Presence of IT in North America, and also contributed as a professional consultant for several other firms, including AspireHR earlier in his career.

"It is fantastic to be rejoining AspireHR's leadership team," stated Jeremy. "We have the right combination of expert talent, leadership, proven methodology, and innovative accelerators to create something truly unique and impactful in the marketplace."

Dave Fazio joins as Chief Technology Officer. He will oversee AspireHR's Product Development and Business Technology Support organizations. Dave will be focused on bringing best-in-class innovation into AspireHR's product offerings, in addition to providing cloud enabled Platforms as a Service (PaaS). AspireHR is committed to expanding products like Cloud Benefits, HR Data Exchange, Cloud Data Analytics and Employee Insight Dashboards. Each of these solutions are focused on providing new client insights and improved employee experience. Dave most recently served as a senior strategist and award-winning architect for Amazon Web Services (AWS). Previously, he worked as an interim Chief Technology Officer and held technology leadership roles over a diverse range of organizations, including private equity owned mid-market companies as well as Fortune 500 companies like TXU Energy and Energy Future Holdings. Earlier in his career, Dave launched Dallas' first ICANN accredited domain registrar, growing the internet startup to over sixty thousand customers and revenues of $5M in under four years.

Dave Fazio explains, "I am very excited to join AspireHR, an amazingly dedicated team of HR and technology experts, poised and ready to deliver new and innovative offerings. The opportunity to increase the value proposition for our clients is tremendous as we leverage data sciences and cloud platform capabilities."

As part of this leadership announcement, AspireHR is also excited to launch its new corporate website, showcasing the new company brand and employees first marketing campaign.

Explore the all-new www.AspireHR.com.

About Aspire HR

Founded in 1998, AspireHR is a woman owned* US-based SAP HR and SAP SuccessFactors Gold Partner, working with HR and Talent Management organizations across North America to successfully implement best-in-class Human Capital and Experience Management (HCXM) solutions.

AspireHR provides a wide range of services and software solutions for both the implementation and maintenance of HCXM systems. The AspireHR team has built an impressive roster of clients by combining a cost-effective implementation strategy, an innovative mix of technologies, and excellent customer service.

AspireHR is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. For more information about AspireHR, please visit https://www.aspirehr.com.

*Certified as "Woman Owned" by Women Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC)

SOURCE AspireHR, Inc.

Related Links

https://www.aspirehr.com

