Aspiriant Announces Appointment of Summer Hammons as Chief People Officer

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Aspiriant, a leading independent wealth management firm, announced today that it has appointed Summer Hammons as Chief People Officer, a new role the firm created to align with its long-standing core value of caring for and cultivating its people. As a critical member of the executive leadership team, Summer will play an integral role in the ongoing growth and development of the entire organization, managing and participating in the identification, development and implementation of company-wide HR and talent development initiatives, as well as lead the HR functions on a day-to-day basis.

Ms. Hammons has over fourteen years of multi-industry human resources experience. Prior to joining Aspiriant, she worked as the HR Business Partner for Cetera Financial Group, where she successfully led activity in the areas of change management, organization realignment and talent development. At Aspiriant, she will be responsible for managing effective recruiting processes, driving talent management initiatives, continuing the build of the firm's learning and development platform, and supporting the firm's ongoing Diversity, Inclusion & Belonging efforts.

"We are thrilled to have Summer on board with us," says Rob Francais, CEO. "She has an excellent balance of strategic thinking and tactical implementation skills, which will help take us to that next level." He adds, "The most valuable asset of our firm is the talented team of professionals we leverage to serve our clients, and we are committed to making the investment necessary to ensure they have a world class experience."

The addition of a Chief People Officer supports the firm's plans for elevating the HR function, and Aspiriant has placed its most senior HR role at the executive table. One of the firm's high-level strategic goals is to aggregate assets and talent on behalf of its clients. Aspiriant believes that having HR at the table when conducting business with potential merger partners will further align the firm in support of that strategic goal.

About Aspiriant

Aspiriant is a leading independent wealth management firm in the U.S. with more than $13 billion of assets under management and advisement. The firm provides a full range of wealth management services for over 1,700 individuals, families and institutions throughout the country with offices in Los Angeles, San Francisco, Silicon Valley, San Diego, Orange County, New York, Boston, Minneapolis, Milwaukee, Cincinnati and Austin. For more information, visit www.aspiriant.com.

