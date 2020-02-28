Aspiring Managers to Meet Top MBA Schools in Miami on 12th March 2020

MIAMI, Feb. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Access MBA, a global leader in One-to-One business education events, will meet business professionals in Miami on March 12th at the JW Marriott Marquis Hotel, organisers Advent Group announced today.

"The Access MBA Tour is currently held in 40 countries all over the world. At each event, professionals aspiring to MBA studies and managerial careers are carefully matched with top-ranked international business schools, ensuring a personalised and result-focused experience," said Christophe Coutat, Advent Group's Founder and Managing Director.

The One-to-One format enables business professionals to find a top MBA programme taught in English that corresponds to their background and expectations. Prior to the event, the professional profiles of MBA candidates are carefully evaluated and matched with suitable business schools.

"There is a wide range of local and international MBA programmes to choose from. At the same time, a diversity of learning formats, including more flexible and shorter options, enables participants to find the best fit depending on their personal goals, lifestyle, and preferences," said Iva Peneva, Lead, MBA Candidate Relations of Advent Group.

The Access MBA Spring 2020 Tour showcases around 200 international business schools and takes place in over 50 cities across the world. Potential MBA applicants in Miami can expect to meet representatives from schools such as University of Miami, HULT, Bocconi, FIU, IE Business School, Babson College, University of Tampa and many more.

In addition to the in-person meetings with Admission Directors, event attendees receive MBA and GMAT preparation support, gain insight into the MBA admissions process, and participate in panel discussions featuring school representatives and alumni.

The prestigious Master of Business Administration degree has the distinction of being a valued asset to careers in the business world. The strong demand for MBA graduates also signifies higher salaries. In 2018, the median base salary among business school alumni was USD 115,000. In addition, various polls frequently show that the majority of employers plan to hire new business school graduates, indicating the consistently bright prospects of business and management education.

In order for Access MBA to identify the most suitable business school options for event attendees, they are required to register on www.accessmba.com well in advance of the event date (at least 10 days before). Online registration is free of charge.

Access MBA: https://www.accessmba.com/link/Ed9

