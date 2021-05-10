ASQ Announces World Conference on Quality and Improvement 2021 Schedule

MILWAUKEE, May 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ASQ, the leading global quality association, has revealed key topics which will be presented at its annual World Conference on Quality and Improvement (WCQI) May 24-28, 2021. ASQ members and non-members can register for WCQI here through May 19 at 12:00pm CDT.

With more than 60 on-demand sessions, 25 live sessions and 80+ hours of content, WCQI includes topics which appeal to new quality professionals, executives seeking organizational excellence best practices and quality professionals looking for proven solutions they can implement.