ASRC Federal Subsidiary Awarded $217M DISA Unified Cyber Situational Awareness Contract

RESTON, Va., May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA) awarded ASRC Communications, Ltd. a contract to support its Unified Cyber Situational Awareness (UCSA) Program. The ASRC Communications team will provide a range of professional services and IT support for UCSA, including cyber and cloud. This contract is valued at approximately $217 million with a period of performance through March 2026.

The scope of work includes creating a single centralized, cloud-enabled cyber defense environment that will reduce Defensive Cyber Operations (DCO) data and capability duplication and manual analysis by DCO analysts while improving correlation of data across networks and analysts' access to DCO tools. This enterprise platform will be the hub for cybersecurity operations across the Department of Defense Information Network.

"We're thrilled to have been selected to support DISA in this strategic effort to integrate their cyber platforms," said Jennifer Felix, ASRC Federal president and CEO. "Implementing Cloud technology and Agile methodologies will allow the UCSA Program to rapidly provide DCO analysts the information they need to help protect and defend the Department of Defense from cyber-attacks."

ASRC Federal comprises a family of companies (including ASRC Communications, Ltd.) that deliver digital operations and IT modernization, software, applications and analytics, engineering solutions, professional services, and infrastructure operations to U.S. civil, defense and intelligence agencies. ASRC Federal is a wholly owned subsidiary of Arctic Slope Regional Corporation.

