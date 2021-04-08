ASRC Federal Subsidiary Awarded Kirtland Air Force Base Engineering Operations Services Contract by the Department of Defense

RESTON, Va., April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Department of the Air Force, Air Force Installation Contracting Center, has selected ASRC Federal NetCentric to provide comprehensive infrastructure engineering and base operations services in support of Kirtland Air Force Base and the 377th Air Base Wing. The Kirtland Engineering Operations Services (KEOS) contract is valued at approximately $360 million with a period of performance through May 2029.

The ASRC Federal NetCentric team will provide day-to-day base operations and maintenance services including general management, facilities engineering, logistics support and installation emergency management in support of the base's civil engineering work.

"We are proud to have earned the opportunity to support the Air Force's 377th Air Base Wing and its mission partners at Kirtland Air Force Base," said Jennifer Felix, ASRC Federal president and CEO. "Our experienced infrastructure and base operations team supports the Air Force's mission across the country, and we will leverage this expertise to assist the research, development, testing, readiness and training activities taking place at Kirtland."

About ASRC Federal

ASRC Federal comprises a family of companies (including ASRC Federal NetCentric) that deliver digital operations and IT modernization, software, applications and analytics, engineering solutions, professional services, and infrastructure operations to U.S. civil, defense and intelligence agencies. Our employees are committed to achieving successful mission outcomes and providing enduring value. ASRC Federal is a wholly owned subsidiary of Arctic Slope Regional Corporation. For more information, please visit: www.asrcfederal.com

Contact:

Aubrey Mellos

[email protected]

SOURCE ASRC Federal Holding Company

Related Links

http://www.asrcfederal.com

