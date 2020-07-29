ASRM Task Force Announces Plans for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion in Reproductive Medicine

WASHINGTON, July 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Society for Reproductive Medicine (ASRM) is passionately committed to promoting diversity within our membership and leadership, and promoting access to quality reproductive care for all patients without regard to race or ethnicity. We know that, not only does racism interfere with the ability of individuals to access proper and equal medical care, it also represents a pervasive barrier to educational, economic, and social success.

As codified in our mission and values statement, ASRM values and prioritizes integrity and inclusivity. As part of our continued and unambiguous commitment to diversity and inclusivity, we have established a task force to address and produce tangible recommendations on how to best address health disparities and non-inclusivity in our field and organization.

To address these issues, ASRM has appointed the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Task Force, which will be chaired by Board Member Dr. Michael A. Thomas. "I am honored to be the Chair of the ASRM Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Task Force," Dr. Thomas stated. He continued, "This is an important committee that will make recommendations to the ASRM President, Board of Directors and CEO on how we can put initiatives in place to have a more diverse workforce in reproductive medicine; and how to decrease the barriers that prevent women of color from starting a family or continuing family building."

The Task Force is charged with:

Enhancing opportunities to increase and support diversity and equity, and the inclusion of underrepresented minority populations, in the profession and leadership of reproductive medicine; and

Reducing and eventually eliminating health disparities in access to and outcomes from reproductive care.

Members of ASRM's Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Taskforce include:

Michael A. Thomas , MD (Chair) Professor and Chair, Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology University of Cincinnati College of Medicine

Professor and Chair, Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology College of Medicine Tia Jackson-Bey , MD, MPH Reproductive Endocrinologist, Reproductive Medicine Associates of New York Assistant Clinical Professor, Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai

Reproductive Endocrinologist, Reproductive Medicine Associates of New York Assistant Clinical Professor, Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai Janetta Darno , SPHR Chief Diversity Officer, UC Health

Chief Diversity Officer, Mikesha Middlebrook, RN , BSN Director of Nursing, Atlanta Center for Reproductive Medicine

Director of Nursing, Atlanta Center for Reproductive Medicine Ruben Alvero , MD Professor of Obstetrics and Gynecology, Stanford University

Professor of Obstetrics and Gynecology, Camille T.C. Hammond , MD, MPH CEO and Co-Founder, The Cade Foundation

CEO and Co-Founder, The Cade Foundation Kim Thorton , MD Reproductive Endocrinologist; Clinical Professor, Boston IVF and Harvard Medical School

Reproductive Endocrinologist; Clinical Professor, Boston IVF and Mark Leondires , MD Founder, Medical Director, and Partner in Reproductive Endocrinology Reproductive Associates of Connecticut (RMACT) and Gay Parents to Be (GPTB)

Founder, Medical Director, and Partner in Reproductive Endocrinology Reproductive Associates of (RMACT) and to Be (GPTB) Yanett Anaya , MD Reproductive Endocrinologist, University of California, San Francisco

Reproductive Endocrinologist, Morine Cebert , PhD, FNP-C National Clinicians Scholars Program Post-Doctoral Fellow, The University of Pennsylvania Perelman School of Medicine

National Clinicians Scholars Program Post-Doctoral Fellow, The Perelman School of Medicine Arthur Chang , PhD, HCLD/ELC/CC Professor and Director, ART Labs Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology, University of Texas Health Science Center

Professor and Director, ART Labs Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology, Health Science Center LTC Torie Comeaux Plowden, MD, MPH, FACOG Medical Center Chief, Ob/Gyn Department, Womack Army Medical Center

Medical Center Chief, Ob/Gyn Department, Womack Army Medical Center Jennifer M. Wood RN , BSN Clinical Education and Operations, Shady Grove Fertility

The Task Force will provide recommendations to the ASRM President, Board of Directors (BOD), and CEO regarding enhancing opportunities to increase and support diversity and equity, and inclusion of underrepresented minority populations, in the profession and leadership of reproductive medicine; and reducing, with the goal of eventually eliminating, health disparities in access and outcomes to reproductive care.

Timely recommendations to ensure ASRM remains on the cutting edge of nationwide diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives will be based on a thorough review of ASRM policies related to diversity, equity and inclusion, as well as ASRM policies on health disparities and inclusion in the care of our patients.

President, Dr. Catherine Racowsky, stated, "ASRM values inclusion and diversity in all aspects of our operations." She continued, "As part of the global community, we cannot divorce ourselves from the reality that many of our members and patients are facing today. Nor would we want to."

To learn more about the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Task Force, click here.

About ASRM

For almost a century, the American Society for Reproductive Medicine (ASRM) has been the global leader in multidisciplinary reproductive medicine research, ethical practice, and education. ASRM impacts reproductive care and science worldwide by creating funding opportunities for advancing reproduction research and discovery, by providing evidence-based education and public health information, and by advocating for reproductive health care professionals and the patients they serve. With members in more than 100 countries, the Society is headquartered in Washington, DC, with additional operations in Birmingham, AL. www.asrm.org

