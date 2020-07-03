ASSA ABLOY Acquires FocusCura in The Netherlands

STOCKHOLM, July 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ASSA ABLOY has signed an agreement to acquire FocusCura, a leading provider of technology solutions for senior care in the Dutch market. FocusCura has developed a software platform, which in combination with other products and technology services, enables elderly care organizations to focus on care.

"I am very pleased to welcome FocusCura and their employees into the ASSA ABLOY Group. FocusCura is a strategic technological addition to the ASSA ABLOY Group. The company will reinforce our current offering within Senior Care and will provide complementary growth opportunities," says Nico Delvaux, President and CEO of ASSA ABLOY.

"FocusCura is a true innovator in digital solutions for care providers and senior people. The FocusCura offering is a good fit with our solutions in Phoniro and together we will continue to support people to stay independent for longer and live enriched lives," says Christophe Sut, Executive Vice President and Head of Global Technologies business unit Global Solutions.

FocusCura was founded in 2003 and the main office is located in Driebergen-Rijsenburg, Netherlands.

Sales in 2019 amounted to about EUR 13 million (approx. SEK 130 million) and the acquisition will be dilutive to EPS from start.

The acquisition is expected to close during the third quarter of 2020.

About ASSA ABLOY

The ASSA ABLOY Group is the global leader in access solutions. The Group operates worldwide with 49,000 employees and sales of SEK 94 billion. The Group has leading positions in areas such as efficient door openings, trusted identities and entrance automation. ASSA ABLOY's innovations enable safe, secure and convenient access to physical and digital places. Every day, we help billions of people experience a more open world.

