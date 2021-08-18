ASSA ABLOY acquires Omni-ID in the US

STOCKHOLM, Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ASSA ABLOY has acquired Omni-ID, a leading manufacturer of RFID tags and industrial IoT hardware devices for passive and active tagging, tracking, monitoring and alerting applications, based in the US.

"I am very pleased to welcome Omni-ID into the ASSA ABLOY Group. Omni-ID is a strategic technological addition to the ASSA ABLOY Group and reinforces our current RFID and IoT offering and provides complementary growth opportunities," says Nico Delvaux, President and CEO of ASSA ABLOY.

"In addition to broadening our value-added RFID components and active identification devices offering, the acquisition enhances our ability to serve customers in India and China by expanding our sales and manufacturing footprint, an important step in extending our industrial IoT technology into emerging markets," says Björn Lidefelt, Executive Vice President and Head of Global Technologies business unit HID Global.

Omni-ID was founded in 2007 and has some 170 employees. Based in Rochester, New York, it will be part of HID's Identification Technologies Business Area.

Sales in 2020 amounted to about MUSD 13 (approx. MSEK 110) and the acquisition will be dilutive to EPS from the start.

