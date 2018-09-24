ASSA ABLOY Appoints New CFO

STOCKHOLM, Sept. 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Erik Pieder has been appointed CFO and Executive Vice President of the ASSA ABLOY Group effective April 1st, 2019, at the latest. He succeeds Carolina Dybeck Happe who, as has been announced earlier, will take up a position outside the company.

Erik is currently Vice President Business Control Atlas Copco Compressor Technique, based in Belgium, a position he has held since 2012. Before that he spent three years as Managing Director for Böhler Welding Group Nordic AB. Erik started his career at Atlas Copco in 1996, and has then held various management positions in the Group.

"I am very pleased that Erik Pieder will join ASSA ABLOY. Erik has a solid finance background with a strong track record from IT, acquisitions, operational excellence and service related businesses. He also has a broad international industrial background including experience from emerging markets, making him an excellent fit for the role", says Nico Delvaux, President and CEO of ASSA ABLOY.

Erik will relocate to Sweden with his family and will be based in Stockholm.

Erik holds a Master of Business and Administration and a Bachelor of Law from Stockholm University, Stockholm, Sweden

For more information, please contact:

Nico Delvaux,

President and CEO,

tel. no: +46-8-506-485-82

Holger Lembrér,

Investor Relations Officer,

tel. no: +46-8-506-485-76

Ann Holmberg,

Head of Group Communications,

tel. no: +46-8-506-485-54

About ASSA ABLOY

ASSA ABLOY is the global leader in door opening solutions, dedicated to satisfying end-user needs for security, safety and convenience. Since its formation in 1994, ASSA ABLOY has grown from a regional company into an international group with about 47,500 employees, operations in more than 70 countries and sales of SEK 76 billion. In the fast-growing electromechanical security segment, the Group has a leading position in areas such as access control, identification technology, entrance automation and hotel security.

