ASSA ABLOY's acquisition of majority stake in agta record completed

STOCKHOLM, Aug. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ASSA ABLOY, previously a 39% shareholder in the Swiss company agta record ag ("agta record"), has completed the indirect acquisition of the 54% shareholding in agta record from the shareholders of Agta Finance (the "Acquisition").

ASSA ABLOY now owns approximately 93% of the share capital and voting rights of agta record.

The purchase price for the Acquisition amounts to approximately MEUR 506, equivalent to an adjusted[1] purchase price per agta record share of EUR 70.58.

As previously announced ASSA ABLOY will immediately after the Acquisition file a proposed simplified public tender offer for the remaining outstanding shares of agta record, listed on Euronext Paris, at an adjusted price of 70.58 EUR per agta record share (the "Offer"). The Offer is subject to the French AMF's regulatory approval.

agta record will also apply for the delisting of its shares from Euronext Paris immediately after the Acquisition. Subject to the Euronext Paris approval, the delisting will become effective shortly after the closing of the Offer.

agta record will be consolidated into ASSA ABLOY as of August 31, 2020.

About ASSA ABLOY

The ASSA ABLOY Group is the global leader in access solutions. The Group operates worldwide with 49,000 employees and sales of SEK 94 billion. The Group has leading positions in areas such as efficient door openings, trusted identities and entrance automation. ASSA ABLOY's innovations enable safe, secure and convenient access to physical and digital places. Every day, we help billions of people experience a more open world.

[1] Notably including an upward interest rate adjustment.

