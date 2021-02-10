Assembled Brands and Oaktree Announce the closing of a $50M Facility with Win Brands Group

"Assembled Brands supported our early acquisitions of QALO, as well as the working capital needs for Homesick, and has been instrumental in our ability to scale," said Eric Satler, President at Win Brands Group. "They are not only the leading lender to the consumer space, but also a trusted, strategic partner. This funding, along with funds managed by Oaktree Capital Management, L.P. ("Oaktree"), is the logical next step in our partnership to create the largest community of independent brands."

"Throughout our existing multi year relationship with Win, we have been impressed with their ability to source and scale marquee consumer brands", said Michael Lipkin, President and COO of Assembled Brands. "With our continued partnership we look forward to seeing Win double down on a proven model."

"This funding is a validation of the unique value we bring to the growing number of beloved brands that are entering the marketplace every day," said Kyle Widrick, co-founder and CEO at Win Brands Group. "The investment from Oaktree and Assembled Brands will allow us to extend our comprehensive expertise to nurture a new generation of businesses, and bring more consumer brands to the next level as part of the Win family."

"We are excited about our investment in Win Brands and the opportunity to partner with Eric, l and Kyle," said Raghav Khanna, Managing Director and Assistant Portfolio Manager of the Strategic Credit strategy at Oaktree. "The Win team has had tremendous success in acquiring good brands and making them better, and our commitment should give them the resources to accelerate their growth profile."

About Assembled Brands

Assembled Brands was founded on a desire to help growing consumer brands scale through revolving lines of credit and M&A financing facilities.

www.assembledbrands.com

About Win Brands

Win is a modern holding company that specializes in buying and building brands that matter. We start by acquiring exceptional, customer-focused companies with a proven track record, then plug in our shared services platform of world class experts to take them to the next level. So, instead of trying to scale alone, every brand that joins Win becomes part of a ready-made community, and instantly benefits from decades of expertise, as well as pooled resources, shared operational costs, and economies of scale. To learn more about Win, please visit winbg.com.

About Oaktree

Oaktree is a leader among global investment managers specializing in alternative investments,

with $148 billion in assets under management as of December 31, 2020. The firm emphasizes an opportunistic, value-oriented and risk-controlled approach to investments in credit, private equity, real assets and listed equities. The firm has over 1,000 employees and offices in 19 cities worldwide. For additional information, please visit Oaktree's website at http://www.oaktreecapital.com/ .

