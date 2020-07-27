Assembly Acquires Refersion, a Leading Affiliate and Influencer Management Platform

LOS ANGELES, July 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Assembly, an e-commerce technology company backed by Providence Strategic Growth ("PSG"), announced its acquisition of New York-based Refersion, the leading affiliate and influencer marketing platform. Refersion joins Assembly's growing family of e-commerce software companies, which includes Helium 10 and Order Metrics.

"We are excited to have the Refersion team join Assembly and to embark on this next stage of growth together. Customer acquisition is one of the hardest problems of running an online store. As a leader in the affiliate and influencer marketing category, Refersion adequately solves that need for merchants," said Adam Crawshaw, President of Assembly. "Together, we'll now have products that enable an e-commerce merchant to improve their visibility through all primary channels: organic, paid, and influencer traffic."

"The Refersion team is thrilled to join forces with the Assembly family. Our visions are tightly aligned in our desire to support merchants, wherever they are, in their growth," said Alex Markov, Founder & CEO of Refersion. "This acquisition allows us to rapidly accelerate our product roadmap and offer new features for our customers, who are continuing to see the impact that affiliate and influencer programs can have on their marketing performance."

Following this acquisition, Assembly remains deeply committed to its mission of equipping merchants with best-in-class software so they can focus on what they do best: creating and selling great products.

About Assembly

Assembly is focused on acquiring and building industry-leading software and services that empower e-commerce merchants to more effectively run their businesses. Its long-term mission is to assist millions of merchants in their growing need to adopt new technology, regardless of where they sell their products and services.

About Refersion

Founded in 2014, Refersion helps brands and merchants manage, track, and grow their affiliate and influencer marketing programs. The platform is an enterprise-ready marketing platform that can launch in minutes; Refersion handles the heavy lifting so marketers can focus on building partnerships with their influencers and affiliates.

