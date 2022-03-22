Assembly Fastening Tool Market Gains Profitable Opportunities with Rising Demand from Automotive Industry, States TMR Study

The assembly fastening tool market is expected to be valued at US$ 4.8 Bn by 2031

Increase in industrialization in Asia Pacific is prognosticated to play a key role in the regional market growth in the near future

ALBANY, N.Y., March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global assembly fastening tool market is estimated to register growth at a CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period from 2021 to 2031, as per a study by Transparency Market Research (TMR).

The assembly fastening tool market in Asia Pacific is expected to gain prominent growth opportunities, owing to a surge in the use of fasteners from regional end-users, including construction, aerospace & defense, semiconductor & electronics, automotive, and heavy equipment industries. Furthermore, the Asia Pacific assembly fastening tool market is prognosticated to gain lucrative prospects, owing to rise in the number of infrastructure development projects, technological advancements, and increased industrialization in the region.

Get PDF Brochure for More Insights - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=74266

Assembly Fastening Tool Market: Key Findings

Fasteners are gaining popularity as separating product parts can be done effortlessly with no damage to important systems of the product. Hence, these fasteners are known for helping in easy assembly and transportation. Fasteners find application in a wide range of end-use industries such as heavy equipment, aerospace & defense, semiconductor & electronics, healthcare, and automotive. These products are gaining popularity due to their different advantages such as capability to offer temporary and permanent joining, high load bearing capacity, and easy disassemble and assemble facility. Hence, the fastening technique is being increasingly utilized by companies globally. This, in turn, is bolstering the global assembly fastening tool market.





Fasteners need low cost maintenance service in comparison with other joining techniques. In addition, the raw materials needed for the manufacturing of these products are easily available, which results in decreasing their production cost. Hence, boosting the production of fasteners is leading to high demand for assembly fastening tools from industries such as heavy equipment, aerospace & defense, semiconductor & electronics, construction, and automotive. This explains why the global assembly fastening tool market is expected to be valued at US$ 4.8 Bn by 2031.

Get COVID-19 Impact Analysis at https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=covid19&rep_id=74266

Assembly Fastening Tool Market: Growth Boosters

Rising adoption of smart factory across the globe is driving the sales opportunities in the global assembly fastening tool market

Increase in inclination among companies from different end-use industries, including the automotive industry to carry our different factory operations rapidly, safely, and precisely is resulting in a surge in the demand for assembly fastening tools globally

Assembly Fastening Tool Market: Competition Landscape

Players operating in the global assembly fastening tool market are focusing on the development of cost-efficient products in order to expand their customer base

Several enterprises are concentrating on the expansion of their businesses in newer regions by using strategic moves such as mergers &acquisitions

Companies in the assembly fastening tool market are increasing their R&Ds in order to launch innovative products with unique features including user-friendliness, low noise, low vibration, and lightweightness

Several market players are strengthening their production abilities in order to cater to the increasing product demand from around the world. Moreover, they are taking help of experts for key tasks such as design and development of superior quality assembly fastening products.

Request a Sample Research Report at - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=74266

Assembly Fastening Tool Market: Key Players

Some of the key players profiled in the report are:

Atlas Copco AB

Apex Tool Group (Cleco)

Desoutter Industrial Tools

C. & E. Fein GmbH

Hitachi Koki Co., Ltd

Estic Corporation

Ingersoll-Rand Plc.

HS-Technik GmbH

Makita Corporation

Make an Enquiry Before Buying - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=EB&rep_id=74266

Assembly Fastening Tool Market Segmentation

Type

Corded

Cordless

Tool Type

Right Angle Tool

Inline Tool

Pistol Grip Tool

Others (Torque Tool, Pneumatic Tools, etc.)

Control Mechanism

Transducer Controlled

Current Controlled

Clutch Controlled

End-use Industry

Aerospace & Defense

Heavy Equipment

Automotive

Semiconductor & Electronics

Healthcare

Others

Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

& South America

Browse Latest Electronics and Semiconductors Market Research Reports by TMR:

Fiber Bragg Grating Amplifier Market – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/fiber-bragg-grating-amplifier-market.html

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/fiber-bragg-grating-amplifier-market.html Fiber Optic Cable Market – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/fiber-optic-cable-market.html

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/fiber-optic-cable-market.html Mechanical Mine Clearance System Market – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/mechanical-mine-clearance-system-market.html

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research is a global market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather and analyse information.



Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

For More Research Insights on Leading Industries, Visit our YouTube channel - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8e-z-g23-TdDMuODiL8BKQ

Contact

Rohit Bhisey

Transparency Market Research

State Tower,

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany NY – 12207

United States

USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: [email protected]

Follow Us: Twitter | LinkedIn

Blog: https://tmrblog.com

Website: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Press Release: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/pressrelease/assembly-fastening-tools-market.htm

SOURCE Transparency Market Research