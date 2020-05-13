Assent Aeronautics Announces $18.9MM Aircraft Lineup for Historic Live Virtual Auction

2008 Bombardier/Challenger 605 1999 Cessna Citation Bravo 1994 Cessna Citation Jet 1980 Beechcraft B55 Baron 1978 Cessna 421C 1977 Beechcraft King Air 100 2016 Beechcraft King Air 350i 1981 Dassault Falcon 50 1997 Cessna Citation Jet 1998 Cessna 182 Skylane Amphibian 1980 Cessna 421C 1988 Cessna Citation II 1982 Fairchild Merlin IIIC

"Like many businesses globally, we have had to pivot our business model due to the COVID-19 pandemic and as a result we are hosting the world's first and largest live virtual luxury aircraft auction. We have found that bidders still want to bid, and sellers still want to sell, so we are adding a virtual component to our capabilities while providing an exceptional experience for our clients and partners with the same level of expertise and service that they would receive at an in-person auction house event. The $18.9MM auction lineup will make for an exciting auction," said Jake Banglesdorf, Vice President of Assent Aeronautics. "With the digital research tools from our valuable partnerships, our attendees will have immediate and streamlined access to the data they need to make educated bidding decisions."

Powered by Controller.com and Hi-Bid, along with strategic partner Conklin & de Decker, a JSSI Company, Assent Aeronautics ensures that this first-of-its-kind auction will provide buyers with transparent knowledge and pricing power that they have never before had in the market.

For more information on the auction, to register to bid, or to view the inventory, visit: www.assentauctions.com.

About Assent Aeronautics

Assent Aeronautics is a family owned company, founded in 2004 and headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas. Assent Aeronautics' distinct business units include luxury aircraft auctions, aircraft transaction advisory consulting, aircraft management and aircraft maintenance. Able to trace the company's heritage back to a private family flight department established in the 1940s, Assent Aeronautics has a proved track record of success. After numerous requests from companies and individuals to manage their aircraft, Assent Aeronautics was founded to help aircraft owners and operators maximize dispatch reliability and safely while saving money through more efficient expense forecasting and full-time expert technical supervision. For more information, visit assentaero.com.

