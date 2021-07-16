Assertive Professionals Appraised at CMMI Maturity Level 3

CMMI is a capability improvement framework that provides organizations with the essential elements of effective processes that ultimately improve their performance. An appraisal rating at maturity level 3 indicates the organization is performing at a "defined" level. At this level, processes are well characterized and understood, and are described in standards, procedures, tools, and methods.

"This is a significant milestone for any business, but especially for a small business," Steven Shaffery, Chief Strategy Officer (CSO) said in a statement. "This accomplishment allows us to show our employees and customers alike that we are committed to using quality processes bigger businesses offer, but with the close-knit comradery of a small business."

CMMI Institute is the global leader in the advancement of best practices in people process, and technology. CMMI Institute's promise is to inspire cultures of continuous improvement that elevate performance and create sustainable competitive advantage.

About Assertive Professionals:

Assertive Professionals provides cleared professionals who assist the Department of Defense, Intelligence Community and Department of Homeland Security in accomplishing their missions worldwide, through an employee centric culture of development, communication and transparency.

