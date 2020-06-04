Assessment of Europe's Medical Devices Market, 2020-2025

DUBLIN, June 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "European Medical Devices Market by Type (Diagnostic Imaging, Endoscopy Equipment, Respiratory Care, Cardiac Monitoring Devices, Haemodialysis Devices, Ophthalmic Devices, Anesthesia Monitoring), End User (Hospitals, Home-care) - Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The European medical devices market is projected to reach USD 60.31 billion by 2025 from an estimated USD 47.99 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period.

This report analyzes the various European Medical Device companies and their adoption patterns in the market. It aims at estimating the market size and future growth potential of the global European Medical Device market for different segments such as devices, end-user, and country. The report also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in this market along with their company profiles, service offerings, recent developments, and key market strategies.



The European Medical Device market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.7 % between 2020 and 2025.



Factors such as the rising geriatric population, large and established medical technology industry, increasing number of surgical procedures, growing need for cost-containment in the healthcare industry, and the availability of funding for research and product innovation are driving the growth of this market. However, fiscal unsustainability due to wasteful spending might hamper the market growth to a certain extent.



Orthopedic device segment to have the largest share during the forecast period.



The orthopedic devices segment accounted for the largest share of the European medical device market in 2019. The high adoption of simulation techniques in laparoscopy and technological innovations are responsible for the large percentage of this segment during the forecast period. The growing incidence of orthopedic disorders such as arthritis, osteoporosis, soft-tissue injuries, and fractures among the elderly population is expected to drive the demand for orthopedic devices in Europe.



Hospitals and clinical care settings segment to grow at the highest CAGR from 2020 to 2025.



Based on end-user, the European medical devices market is segmented into hospitals and clinical care settings and home care settings. Hospitals and clinical care settings were the largest end users of medical devices in Europe in 2019. This can largely be attributed to the financial capabilities of hospitals to purchase expensive devices as well as the availability of trained professionals in hospitals to operate these devices.



Poland to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period.



Poland market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Market growth in Poland is mainly driven by the increasing focus on medical education, training, & research and the increasing focus on patient safety and increasing healthcare expenditure.

Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 European Medical Devices Market Overview

4.2 European Medical Devices Market, By End User & Country (2019)

4.3 Country Mix: European Medical Devices Market

4.4 European Medical Devices Market: Developing Vs. Developed Countries



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Key Market Drivers

5.2.1.1 Rising Geriatric Population

5.2.1.2 Large and Established Medical Technology Industry

5.2.1.3 Increasing Number of Surgical Procedures

5.2.1.4 Availability of Funding for Research and Product Innovation

5.2.1.5 Growing Need for Cost-Containment in the Healthcare Industry

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Fiscal Unsustainability Due to Wasteful Spending

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Growing Demand for Out-Of-Hospital Care

5.2.3.2 Emerging Markets Across Central and Eastern Europe

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Compliance Issues With New MDR Regulations

5.2.4.2 Non-Compliance to the Golden Rule

5.2.5 Burning Issues

5.2.5.1 Postponement of Non-Emergency Elective Surgeries

5.2.5.2 Medical Device Supply Chain Disruption



6 Industry Insights

6.1 Impact of COVID-19 on the European Medical Devices Market

6.2 Reclassification of Medical Devices Under the New MDR Regulations

6.2.1 Classification of Non-Invasive Devices

6.2.2 Classification on Invasive Devices

6.2.3 Classification of Active Devices

6.2.4 Classification of Nanomaterials

6.2.5 Special Rules

6.3 Managed Equipment Service Providers and Group Purchasing

6.4 Remote Patient Management

6.5 Use of Artificial Intelligence in Medical Devices



7 European Medical Devices Market, By Device Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Orthopedic Devices

7.3 Endoscopy Devices

7.4 Diagnostic Imaging Systems

7.5 Interventional Cardiology Devices

7.6 Cardiac Monitoring & Cardiac Rhythm Management Devices

7.7 Ophthalmic Devices

7.8 Respiratory Care Devices

7.9 Dialysis Devices

7.10 Diabetes Care Devices

7.11 Anesthesia Monitoring Devices

7.12 Ventilators



8 Medical Devices Market, By End User

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Hospitals and Clinical Care Settings

8.3 Home Care Settings



9 Medical Devices Market, By Region

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Germany

9.2.1 Germany is the Largest Market for Medical Devices in Europe

9.3 UK

9.3.1 Utilization of Hospital Services is 25% Lower in the UK than the EU Average

9.4 France

9.4.1 Technological Expertise and Innovations are Attracting Market Players to Compete in the Medical Devices Market in France

9.5 Italy

9.5.1 Regional and Economic Disparities in the Country Can Hamper the Growth of the Healthcare Industry

9.6 Spain

9.6.1 Growing Demand for Primary Care to Drive Market Growth in Spain

9.7 Poland

9.7.1 Rising Geriatric Population and Increasing Demand for Home Healthcare to Drive Market Growth in Poland

9.8 Rest of Europe



10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Product Portfolio Matrix

10.3 Competitive Situation and Trends

10.3.1 Product Launches

10.3.2 Acquisitions

10.3.3 Other Developments



11 Company Profiles

11.1 Siemens Healthineers (Subsidiary of Siemens Group)

11.2 Ge Healthcare

11.3 Philips

11.4 Abbott

11.5 Olympus

11.6 B. Braun Melsungen AG

11.7 Fujifilm

11.8 Boston Scientific Corporation

11.9 Medtronic

11.10 Smith & Nephew

11.11 Stryker Corporation

11.12 Resmed

11.13 Masimo

11.14 Karl Storz

11.15 Other Companies

11.15.1 Vimex Endoscopy

11.15.2 Endotec Medical Systems

11.15.3 Therapixel

11.15.4 Multiwave Imaging SA

11.15.5 Quanta Dialysis Technologies



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/cl3hz5

