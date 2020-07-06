Assessment of Frontotemporal Dementia Markets in United States, Germany, Spain, Italy, France, United Kingdom and Japan (2017-2030)

DUBLIN, July 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Frontotemporal Dementia (FTD) - Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast - 2030" drug pipelines has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical &forecasted epidemiology as well as the market trends of FTD in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France and United Kingdom) and Japan.



The report provides the current treatment practices, emerging drugs, market share of the individual therapies, current and forecasted market size of Frontotemporal Dementia (FTD) from 2017 to 2030 segmented by seven major markets. The report also covers current treatment practice/algorithm, market drivers, market barriers and unmet medical needs to curate best of the opportunities and assess underlying potential of the market.



Epidemiology



The Frontotemporal Dementia (FTD) epidemiology division provide the insights about historical and current patient pool and forecasted trend for every seven major countries. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. This part of The report also provides the diagnosed patient pool and their trends along with assumptions undertaken. According to the publisher, the total number of prevalent cases of Frontotemporal Dementia (FTD) in 7 MM was found to be 76,499 in the year 2017.



Key Findings



The disease epidemiology covered in the report provides historical as well as forecasted epidemiology (Diagnosed Prevalent cases of FTD, Prevalent Cases of FTD by types, Subtype specific cases of Primary Progressive Apahasia and Mutations associated with FTD) scenario of Frontotemporal Dementia (FTD) in the 7MM covering United States, EU5 countries (Germany, Spain, Italy, France and United Kingdom) and Japan from 2017-2030.



Drug Chapters



This segment of the Frontotemporal Dementia report encloses the detailed analysis of marketed drugs and late stage (Phase-III and Phase-II) pipeline drugs. It also helps to understand the clinical trial details, expressive pharmacological action, agreements and collaborations, approval and patent details and the latest news and press releases.



Currently there are no FDA (Food and Drug Administration) or EMA (European Medicines Agency) or PMDA (Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Agency) approved disease modifying therapies for the management of FTD. The current treatment strategies mainly rely upon off-label use of medications for symptomatic management, and most therapies lack quality evidence from randomized, placebo-controlled clinical trials. These therapies rely on modulation of neurotransmitter levels and do not target the underlying pathophysiology of FTD. FTD drugs market is categorized on the basis of drug classes such as Selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (Citalopram, Fluoxetine), Antipsychotic Agents, Cholinesterase Inhibitors (donepezil, rivastigmine and galantamine) NMDA receptor antagonists (Memantine), and Benzodiazepine Antianxiety Drugs.



Emerging Drugs



AL001: Alector



AL001 is Alector's wholly owned human monoclonal antibody designed to modulate progranulin, a regulator of immune activity in the brain with genetic links to multiple neurodegenerative disorders, including FTD, Alzheimer's disease, and Parkinson's disease. It aims to increase the level of progranulin in humans by inhibiting a progranulin degradation mechanism. In August 2019, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted orphan drug designation to Alector for the continued development of AL001.



Market Outlook



The Frontotemporal Dementia market outlook of the report helps to build the detailed comprehension of the historic, current and forecasted trend of the market by analyzing the impact of current therapies on the market, unmet needs, drivers and barriers and demand of better technology.



This segment gives a through detail of market trend of each marketed drug and late-stage pipeline therapy by evaluating their impact based on annual cost of therapy, inclusion and exclusion criteria's, mechanism of action, compliance rate, growing need of the market, increasing patient pool, covered patient segment, expected launch year, competition with other therapies, brand value, their impact on the market and view of the key opinion leaders. The calculated market data are presented with relevant tables and graphs to give a clear view of the market at first sight.



According to the publisher, the market of Frontotemporal Dementia in 7MM is expected to undergo a major positive shift during the course of the study period (2017-2030). The Frontotemporal Dementia market is expected to increase with a CAGR of 21.41% for 7MM during the study period. Among the 7MM, the United States accounts for the largest market size of FTD, in comparison to EU5 (the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, France, and Spain) and Japan.



Drugs Uptake



This section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the market or will get launched in the market during the study period from 2017-2030. The analysis covers market uptake by drugs; patient uptake by therapies and sales of each drug.



This helps in understanding the drugs with the most rapid uptake, reasons behind the maximal use of new drugs and allows the comparison of the drugs on the basis of market share and size which again will be useful in investigating factors important in market uptake and in making financial and regulatory decisions.



Pipeline Development Activities



The report provides insights into different therapeutic candidates in Phase II, and Phase III stage. It also analyses Frontotemporal Dementia key players involved in developing targeted therapeutics.



Reimbursement Scenario



Approaching reimbursement proactively can have a positive impact both during the late stages of product development and well after product launch. In report we take reimbursement into consideration to identify economically attractive indications and market opportunities. When working with finite resources, the ability to select the markets with the fewest reimbursement barriers can be a critical business & price strategy.



KOL - Views



To keep up with current market trends, we take KOLs and SME's opinion working in Frontotemporal Dementia domain through primary research to fill the data gaps and validate our secondary research. Their opinion helps to understand and validate current and emerging therapies treatment patterns or Frontotemporal Dementia market trend. This will support the clients in potential upcoming novel treatment by identifying the overall scenario of the market and the unmet needs.



Competitive Intelligence Analysis



The publisher performs Competitive & Market Intelligence analysis of the Frontotemporal Dementia Market by using various Competitive Intelligence tools that includes - SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies etc. The inclusion of the analysis entirely depends upon the data availability.



Scope of the Report

The report covers the descriptive overview of Frontotemporal Dementia, explaining its causes, signs and symptoms, pathophysiology and currently available therapies

Comprehensive insight has been provided into the Frontotemporal Dementia epidemiology and treatment in the 7MM

Additionally, an all-inclusive account of both the current and emerging therapies for Frontotemporal Dementia are provided, along with the assessment of new therapies, which will have an impact on the current treatment landscape

A detailed review of Frontotemporal Dementia market; historical and forecasted is included in the report, covering drug outreach in the 7MM

The report provides an edge while developing business strategies, by understanding trends shaping and driving the global Frontotemporal Dementia market

