Assessment of Global Biosurfactants Markets, 2022-2026, Featuring Share Analysis & Profiles of BASF, Croda Int'l, Evonik, Stepan, AGAE Technologies, and Biotensidon Among Others

The global biosurfactants market was valued at $4.7 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach $6.4 billion by 2026, witnessing a CAGR of 6.4%.



The report includes:

81 data tables and 35 additional tables

An overview of the global market for bio-surfactants

Estimation of the market size and analyses of global market trends, with data from 2020, 2021, estimates for 2022, with projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026

Highlights of the market potential for bio-surfactants market, based on type, application, and region, and coverage of history and latest technological developments of the industry

Coverage of definition, working and properties of biosurfactants, along with industry concept and discussion on importance of the biosurfactants industry

Information on manufacturing of biosurfactant substrates from agro-industrial waste and by-products, industrial waste, lignocellulosic waste and from oily and glycerol-based waste

Market share analysis of the key companies of the industry and coverage of their proprietary technologies, strategic alliances, and other key market strategies

Comprehensive company profiles of the leading players, including BASF, Croda International, Evonik, Stepan, AGAE Technologies, and Biotensidon GmbH

Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1 Introduction

Study Goals and Objectives

Reasons for Doing This Study

Scope of Report

Information Sources

Intended Audience

Methodology

Geographic Breakdown

Analyst's Credentials

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights



Chapter 3 Market Overview of Biosurfactants

Introduction

Definition of Biosurfactants

Working of Biosurfactants

Properties of Biosurfactants

Pricing Analysis

Technological Background and Advancements

Industry Concept

Importance of the Industry

New Focus on Market Dynamics

Drivers

Restraints

Opportunities

Challenges

SWOT

Trends

Enhancing Biosurfactant Synthesis Using Nanoparticles

Adsorption-Desorption Utilizing Wood-Based Activated Carbon

Chapter 4 Impact of COVID-19

Overview

Influence of COVID-19 on Longer-Term Trends in Chemical and Materials

Impact of COVID-19 on the Detergents Industry

Impact of COVID-19 on the Personal Care Industry

Impact of COVID-19 on the Food Processing Industry

Impact of COVID-19 on the Petroleum Industry

Chapter 5 Value Chain/Supply Chain Analysis

Value Chain Analysis

Manufacturing Biosurfactant Substrates

Production of Biosurfactants from Agro-industrial Waste and Byproducts

Production of Biosurfactants Using Industrial Waste

Production of Biosurfactants from Lignocellulosic Waste

Production of Biosurfactants from Oily and Glycerol-Based Waste and Other Substrates

Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Type

Overview

Glycolipids

Rhamnolipids

Sophorolipids

Lipopeptides and Lipoproteins

Surfactin

Lichenysin

Phospholipids and Fatty Acids

Polymeric Biosurfactants

Particulate Biosurfactants

Product Mapping: Type of Biosurfactants

Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Application

Overview

Detergents

Personal Care Products

Food Processing

Agricultural Chemicals

Petroleum Industry

Others

Removal of Hydrophobic Organic Pollutants

Pharmaceutical

Product Mapping: Application of Biosurfactants

Chapter 8 Market Breakdown by Region

Overview

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

U.K.

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of World

South America

Middle East and Africa

Chapter 9 Global Competitive Landscape

List of Market Players

Recent Developments

Upcoming and Promising Strategies

Chapter 10 Company Profiles

AGAE Technologies LLC

BASF Group

Biotensidon GmbH

Croda International plc

Ecover (Subsidiary of S.C. Johnson & Son Inc.)

Evonik Industries AG

Givaudan

Jeneil Biotech Inc

Saraya

Stepan Co.

