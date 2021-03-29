Assessment of Healthcare Use Cases and Technology that will Digitize Patient Healthcare, 2021 Market Report

DUBLIN, March 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Digitizing Healthcare: Data, Diagnostics and Devices" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides an assessment of healthcare use cases and technology that will digitize patient healthcare. It includes analysis of how digital devices digitalize, transform and improve patient healthcare and medical services. It also includes forecasts from 2021 through 2028.



Digital Medical devices use various IT technologies (IoT, cloud, AI, robotics, big data) to provide new or enhanced medical applications and services. In certain cases, it is the medical application that provides the intelligence to drive the device. However, we do not necessarily see a need for digital devices to have onboard intelligence, as the device could be controlled remotely by centralized intelligence in a cloud-based framework to make decisions, and/or take action.



The initial healthcare use case, health tracker, uses wearable devices, in the form of wristwatches, to allow users to monitor and track their exercise/physical activity through a mobile application. These devices are FDA unregulated devices (no regulatory control and are not intended to help support or sustain life) and not considered accurate enough for medical diagnosis.



These new healthcare services will be used to improve medical data analytics and diagnosis, improving data interpretations while reducing analysis time of all data outputs. This provides the industry capabilities to improve productivity, save costs and improve patient services and care. Other benefits include improved money management and lower costs and investments.



Target Audience:

Application Developers

Cloud and Internet of Things Companies

Data Analytics Companies

Electronics Manufacturers

Governmental Organizations and NGOs

Hospitals, Clinics and Diagnostic Centers

Managed Services Companies

Management Consultants

Smart Device Providers

Systems Integrators

Report Benefits:

Digitizing healthcare 2021 - 2028

Identify the market leaders in digitizing healthcare

Identify digitizing healthcare use cases and applications

Learn about future emerging digitizing healthcare solutions

Understand the role and importance of wearables in healthcare

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction



2. Digitize Healthcare Use Cases



3. Clinical Data Management

3.1. GE Healthcare

3.2. Masimo

3.3. Siemens

3.4. Tempus



4. Digital Health Monitoring Devices

4.1. AliveCor

4.2. BioTelemetry

4.3. Dexacon

4.4. FitBit

4.5. GE Healthcare

4.6. Masimo



5. Digital Health Diagnostic Tools

5.1. Abbott Laboratories

5.2. AliveCor

5.3. Babylon Health

5.4. BioTelemetry

5.5. Boston Scientific

5.6. Cardiac insight

5.7. Dexacon

5.8. GE Healthcare

5.9. K Health

5.10. iRhythm

5.11. Masimo

5.12. Medtronics

5.13. Siemens

5.14. Thermo Fisher



6. Digital Device Medicine Dispensing

6.1. Angiodynamics

6.2. Baxter International

6.3. Insulet

6.4. Tandem



7. Digital Therapeutic Devices

7.1. Abbott Laboratories

7.2. Pear Therapeutics

7.3. ResMed



8. Radiotherapy Oncology

8.1. Accuray

8.2. Varian



9. Robotic-assisted Surgery

9.1. Intuitive

9.2. Medtronics

9.3. Transenterix



10. Future Healthcare Products

10.1. Affectiva

10.2. Basehealth

10.3. BioDirection

10.4. IBM/Medtronics



11. Healthcare Devices Issues and Risks



12. Overall Healthcare Issues and Risks



13. Summary of Patient Benefits



14. Forecasts



15. Conclusions

