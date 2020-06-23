Assessment of India's Potential as a Global Supply Chain Hub After COVID-19 Chaos

DUBLIN, June 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Making India an Alternative Supply Chain Option for the World: COVID-19 Triggered Global Supply Chain Chaos and Opportunity for India" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

China is India's largest source of imports with $70 billion worth of products reaching Indian markets from Chinese shores. From $41 billion in 2010, the imports have grown by 1.8X in 9 years. The country was also India's third-largest export destination with outbound shipments valued at $16.5 billion.

Massive Chinese imports have undermined capacity utilization, technological advancement and dented CAPEX. Markets for electronics, electrical goods, solar panels, chemicals, bulk drugs, metals, furniture, many household/gifts items, toys, footwear, hardware, tiles, automobile components, tires, bicycle parts, bearings, and machinery are dominated by Chinese products. Make-in-India is swamped by Made-in-China.

Despite this, a significant share of Indian importers across a broad range of sectors has continued to rely on regular trips to manufacturing hubs in China to place orders for products. With these visits now called off, importers fear they would lose out once the situation normalizes and importers from other nations scramble to call in their own orders. Chinese imports have led to the closure of many businesses, switching from manufacturing to trading and over-dependence on Chinese inputs.

Post COVID-19, that World will have to move towards the new normal. In this new normal, Globalization template will have to be relooked at. This not only in India and worldwide, as a result, it's a mega opportunity for Indian companies to not only move towards creating redundancies but also to reduce reliance on imports and focus on large scale indigenization, this to be able to play a key role in the imminent major reshuffle of the global supply chain.

COVID-19 completely decimated the critical mass of value chains that have built up in China. According to experts, large volumes of manufacturers are experiencing supply problems due to the outbreak, with companies increasing the use of force majeure' a contract law which refers to exceptional events which prevent or hinder the performance of an obligation.

Worldwide, companies look to diversify their strategy when it comes to sourcing, India stands to gain from this move which will break the concentrated supply chain mould to spread out supply chain mould in the best possible efficient and effective manner. India stands to gain in this wave of supply chain re-construction after COVID-19 led de-construction.

This research report aims to provide a detailed view of:

What China exports to the world

What India imports from China

imports from China What India can indigenize under Make in India

can indigenize under Make in What India cannot indigenize under Make in India

Post COVID-19 is an opportunity for India to scale up its Make in India program under the premise of Decentralized Supply Chain World.

Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary

2. Approach & Methodology

3. Impact of COVID-19 (Scenario Analysis)

Impact on the Economy

Impact on Sectors

Impact on Capital Availability

Impact on Discretionary Spending

4. Overview of Chinese Imports in India

By Value

By Volume

By Ports

By Commodity

By Sector

5. Overview of Chinese Exports to the World

By Country

By Commodity

By Sector

6. China - India Trade Agreement Contours

7. Commodity Wise Imports from China in India

Coverage of Commodity by Industry

Telecom

Machinery/Equipment

Automotive Components

Minerals

Precious Metals

Steel

Cement

Pharma

Electronics

Electrical Goods

Pipes

White Goods

Bearings

Textile

Lighting

Others

Import Value & Volume

Port wise Imports in India

Respective Commodity local manufacturing/supply capability

Trigger for imports

Locally not manufactured

Price Competitiveness

Supply Agility

Others

Make in India - Possible

- Possible Possible Scenario

Not Possible Scenario

8. Potential for India to be an alternative to China

Optimistic

Pessimistic

Realistic

9. Chinese Companies Presence in India

Sector-wise

The proportion of M&A trade deals

Investments in India

10. Detailed analysis of

Commodity to focus on indigenization

Commodity to focus on for the export opportunity

11. ViewPoint: Can India Become an Alternative to China

12. Improving Manufacturing Sector Attractiveness in India

Policies

FDI Since Corporate Tax Cuts

Private Sector Investment

Cost of Power

Credit Cost

13. Government Push for Indigenization & Initiatives taken

Lower Tax Rates

Investment in Infrastructure

Roads, Ports, Logistics

Access to raw materials

Land Availability

Focus on SMBs

14. Factors that make India in Sweet Spot

Geo-political factors

US-China Trade Deal Contention

15. Competition from India

Indonesia

Vietnam

16. Lessons from China Case Study

Scale

Labour Laws

Agile Manufacturing

Cost of Manufacturing

Creation of SEZs

Industrial Clusters

