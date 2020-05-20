Assessment of the Animal Feed Additives Industry, 2020-2025: Implications of COVID-19 and an Emerging Recession

DUBLIN, May 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Animal Feed Additives - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Animal Feed Additives market worldwide is projected to grow by US$6 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 4.8%.

Amino Acids, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 6.3%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$8.2 Billion by the year 2025, Amino Acids will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.

Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 3.6% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$211.1 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$165.7 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets.

In Japan, Amino Acids will reach a market size of US$352.9 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 8% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$1.8 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders.

Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East.

All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



Key Topics Covered



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY





1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Additives - The Animal Feed Fortifying Agents

Recent Market Activity

Market Outlook

Rising Meat Intake Spurs Growth Opportunities

Expanding Population and Urbanization Fuels Demand

Global Competitor Market Shares

Animal Feed Additives Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2018 & 2029

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



ADDCON GmbH ( Germany )

) Adisseo France SAS ( France )

) Ajinomoto Co., Inc. ( Japan )

) Ajinomoto Eurolysine S.A.S. ( France )

) Aliphos Belgium S.A. ( Belgium )

) Alltech Inc. ( USA )

) Archer Daniels Midland Company ( USA )

) BASF SE ( Germany )

) Biovet JSC ( Bulgaria )

) Cargill, Inc. ( USA )

) Provimi Holding B.V. ( The Netherlands )

) Chr. Hansen A/S ( Denmark )

) CJ CheilJedang Corp. ( South Korea )

) DelaconBiotechnik GmbH ( Austria )

) DSM Nutritional Products ( Switzerland )

) Elanco Animal Health ( USA )

) Evonik Industries AG ( Germany )

) Kemin Industries, Inc. ( USA )

) Lonza Group Ltd. ( Switzerland )

) Neovia ( France )

) Pancosma SA ( Switzerland )

) Novozymes A/S ( Denmark )

) Novus International, Inc. ( USA )

) Nutreco N.V. ( the Netherlands )

) Phibro Animal Health Corporation ( USA )

) The Mosaic Company ( USA )

) Zoetis, Inc. ( USA )

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Growing Consumption of Poultry Bodes Well for Market Growth

Poultry Production Challenged by HPAI

Pork - A Key End Use Segment

Beef & Veal - Increasing Demand for Animal Feed Additives

Ovine Meat Production Witnesses Modest Growth

Amino Acids Find Extensive Use in Animal Feed

Essential Amino Acids for Swine and Poultry

Ban on Antibiotics Boosts Demand for Amino Acids as Feed Additives

Lysine and Methionine Rule the Roost among Amino Acids

Lysine Posts Strong Growth

Capacity Expansions to Weigh Down Lysine Prices

China to Dictate Global Lysine Prices

to Dictate Global Lysine Prices Poultry Sector Puts Demand for Methionine in Overdrive

Threonine

Antibiotics

Natural Growth Promoters (NGPs): Aiming for Prevention than Cure

Demand for Organic Trace Minerals on the Rise

Natural Ingredients Gain Momentum

Demand for Feed-Grade Vitamins to Rise Steadily

Demand for Feed Enzymes Gains Momentum

Compound Feed Additives Register Increasing Demand

Phytogenic Feed Additives - A Business Case in Point

With Antibiotics Facing Bans, Eubiotics Gain Importance

Demand for Animal Feed Prebiotics Heats Up

Organic Acids - A Major Dietary Additive for Growth of Post-Weaning Piglets

Essential Oils in the Want of Further Research to Prove Efficacy

Price - A Major Factor Influencing Growth

List of Animal Feed Additives that Contain Petrochemical Derivatives as Raw Material

Food Safety Measures - Further Tightened by Public Authorities

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 244

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/antg5l

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716



SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

