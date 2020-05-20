Assessment of the Animal Feed Additives Industry, 2020-2025: Implications of COVID-19 and an Emerging Recession
May 20, 2020, 14:45 ET
DUBLIN, May 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Animal Feed Additives - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Animal Feed Additives market worldwide is projected to grow by US$6 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 4.8%.
Amino Acids, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 6.3%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$8.2 Billion by the year 2025, Amino Acids will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 3.6% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$211.1 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$165.7 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets.
In Japan, Amino Acids will reach a market size of US$352.9 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 8% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$1.8 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders.
Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East.
All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
Key Topics Covered
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Impact of COVID-19 and a Looming Global Recession
- Additives - The Animal Feed Fortifying Agents
- Recent Market Activity
- Market Outlook
- Rising Meat Intake Spurs Growth Opportunities
- Expanding Population and Urbanization Fuels Demand
- Global Competitor Market Shares
- Animal Feed Additives Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2018 & 2029
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
- ADDCON GmbH (Germany)
- Adisseo France SAS (France)
- Ajinomoto Co., Inc. (Japan)
- Ajinomoto Eurolysine S.A.S. (France)
- Aliphos Belgium S.A. (Belgium)
- Alltech Inc. (USA)
- Archer Daniels Midland Company (USA)
- BASF SE (Germany)
- Biovet JSC (Bulgaria)
- Cargill, Inc. (USA)
- Provimi Holding B.V. (The Netherlands)
- Chr. Hansen A/S (Denmark)
- CJ CheilJedang Corp. (South Korea)
- DelaconBiotechnik GmbH (Austria)
- DSM Nutritional Products (Switzerland)
- Elanco Animal Health (USA)
- Evonik Industries AG (Germany)
- Kemin Industries, Inc. (USA)
- Lonza Group Ltd. (Switzerland)
- Neovia (France)
- Pancosma SA (Switzerland)
- Novozymes A/S (Denmark)
- Novus International, Inc. (USA)
- Nutreco N.V. (the Netherlands)
- Phibro Animal Health Corporation (USA)
- The Mosaic Company (USA)
- Zoetis, Inc. (USA)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Growing Consumption of Poultry Bodes Well for Market Growth
- Poultry Production Challenged by HPAI
- Pork - A Key End Use Segment
- Beef & Veal - Increasing Demand for Animal Feed Additives
- Ovine Meat Production Witnesses Modest Growth
- Amino Acids Find Extensive Use in Animal Feed
- Essential Amino Acids for Swine and Poultry
- Ban on Antibiotics Boosts Demand for Amino Acids as Feed Additives
- Lysine and Methionine Rule the Roost among Amino Acids
- Lysine Posts Strong Growth
- Capacity Expansions to Weigh Down Lysine Prices
- China to Dictate Global Lysine Prices
- Poultry Sector Puts Demand for Methionine in Overdrive
- Threonine
- Antibiotics
- Natural Growth Promoters (NGPs): Aiming for Prevention than Cure
- Demand for Organic Trace Minerals on the Rise
- Natural Ingredients Gain Momentum
- Demand for Feed-Grade Vitamins to Rise Steadily
- Demand for Feed Enzymes Gains Momentum
- Compound Feed Additives Register Increasing Demand
- Phytogenic Feed Additives - A Business Case in Point
- With Antibiotics Facing Bans, Eubiotics Gain Importance
- Demand for Animal Feed Prebiotics Heats Up
- Organic Acids - A Major Dietary Additive for Growth of Post-Weaning Piglets
- Essential Oils in the Want of Further Research to Prove Efficacy
- Price - A Major Factor Influencing Growth
- List of Animal Feed Additives that Contain Petrochemical Derivatives as Raw Material
- Food Safety Measures - Further Tightened by Public Authorities
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
- Total Companies Profiled: 244
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/antg5l
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
