Assessment of the Electric Vehicle (EV) Landscape in Thailand, 2018-2025, Featuring Profiles of FOMM and Mine Mobility
Jan 22, 2020, 06:49 ET
DUBLIN, Jan. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Assessment of the Electric Vehicle (EV) Landscape in Thailand, 2018-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Looking ahead, the Thailand EV market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 21.6% from 2018 to 2025. The Total Industry Volume (TIV) is expected to reach 34,603 units in 2025 compared to 8,802 units in 2018.
The aim of this study is to evaluate the electric vehicle market in Thailand. The study focuses on the incentives offered by the government to promote the manufacturing and sales of EVs. It also describes factors that drive and restrain market growth and provides existing key trends in the market.
In 2018, the penetration of electric vehicles, including Plug-In Electric Vehicles (PHEVs) and Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs) in the total auto sales in Thailand was less than 1%. For instance, there were only 57 units of BEVs and 8,745 units of PHEVs were sold.
PHEVs in the Thai market are premium vehicles and there are no mass-market models available presently. Some key models include BMW 330e, 530e, Mercedes C300e, S560e, Porsche Cayenne E-Hybrid, Porsche Panamera SE- Hybrid, and Volvo XC60, S90, and XC90. BYD and Hyundai are presently the market leaders in terms of BEV sales in Thailand. Participants that have recently entered into the BEV space in Thailand are Audi, Nissan, MG Motors, and Jaguar.
Urbanization, change in vehicle ownership, autonomous driving developments, EVs, and Thailand 4.0 are some Mega Trends in the automotive industry in Thailand. Urbanization will drive economic growth in secondary cities of Thailand and will help narrow down the income gap between rural and urban cities.
Key Features
- To provide a strategic overview of the electric vehicle market, encompassing BEVs and PHEVs, in Thailand
- To analyze the supply- and demand-side scenario, key perks, and benefits offered by the government
- To quantify the market in terms of size, i.e., the number of vehicles sold by category and forecast
- To identify market trends, such as new product launches, strategic alliances, and collaborative services
- To evaluate the growth opportunities for stakeholders
- To identify new business models emerging in the electric vehicle ecosystem
Key Issues Addressed
- What are the current and future market trends of the electric vehicle market in Thailand?
- How will the market transform in 2019, in terms of the geographic growth?
- What are the current and future market trends in the electric vehicle charging infrastructure market?
- Which models are likely to be launched in the next 2 to 3 years?
- What are the incentives available on the purchase and manufacture of electric vehicles in Thailand, and how will they impact the sales of an electric vehicle in the country?
Key Topics Covered
Executive Summary
- Executive Summary - Market Engineering Measurements
Research Scope, Objectives, Background, and Methodology
- Research Scope
- Research Aims and Objectives
- What is an Electric Vehicle?
- Key Questions this Study Will Answer
- Research Background
- Research Methodology
Market Drivers and Restraints
- Market Drivers
- Market Restraints
Thailand Market Overview
- Mega Trends in Thailand
- Thailand Macro-economic Overview
- Thailand Automotive Production Overview
- TIV (Sales) Trends - 2014 to 2018
- CO2 Emissions in Transport Sector
- CO2 Emissions Per Capita
Thailand EV Market Overview
- Key Challenges
- Key Government Measures
EV Policy Landscape
- Global EV Promotion Policies and Measures - Demand Perspective
- Global EV Promotion Policies and Measures - Supply Perspective
- EV Policy Landscape in Thailand
- EV Charging Consortium
- BOI EV Incentives and Packages
- BOI EV Incentives and Packages Applications
- Expected BOI EV Incentives and Packages Approvals in Short Term
- BOI Incentives and Packages - Key OEMs Announcements
- Other EV Participants in the Thai Market
EV Market Measurements in Thailand
- EV Market Overview
- PHEV Market Overview - Market Size and Key Participants
- PHEV Market Overview - Key Models
- BEV Market Overview - Market Size and Key Participants
- BEV Market Overview - Key Models
Overview of EV Charging Infrastructure in Thailand
- EV Charging Infrastructure Overview - Market Size and Key Participants
- EV Charging Infrastructure - Types of EV Chargers
- EV Charging Infrastructure - Market Share
- EV Charging Infrastructure Business Model in Thailand
- Key Partnerships in EV Charging Infrastructure
Key Trends
- Key Trends in the Electric Vehicle Market
Future Outlook
- Forecasts and Trends - Market Engineering Measurements
- Thailand EV Sales Long-term Forecast
- Forecasts and Trends - Forecast Scenario Assumptions
- Thailand EV Sales Near-term Forecast
- Thailand Electric Vehicle Market - Future Outlook
Company Profiles of Key Participants
- FOMM - Company Overview
- FOMM - Product Description and Features
- FOMM - Key Collaborations/Investments and Commercial Performance
- Mine Mobility - Company Overview
- Mine Mobility - Product Description and Features
- Mine Mobility - Key Highlights/Collaborations
EV Trends - Global and ASEAN Outlook
- Global Trends
- ASEAN Market Opportunity
- ASEAN EV Imperative
- Policy Landscape - Overview
- Policy Intent
- Challenge
- Perspectives for ASEAN
Growth Opportunities and Strategic Imperatives
- Growth Opportunity 1 - Opportunities for New Entrants
- Growth Opportunity 2 - EV Adoption in Shared Mobility
- Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth
The Last Word
- The Last Word - 3 Big Predictions
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hx2eay
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article