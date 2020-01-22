Assessment of the Electric Vehicle (EV) Landscape in Thailand, 2018-2025, Featuring Profiles of FOMM and Mine Mobility

DUBLIN, Jan. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Assessment of the Electric Vehicle (EV) Landscape in Thailand, 2018-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Looking ahead, the Thailand EV market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 21.6% from 2018 to 2025. The Total Industry Volume (TIV) is expected to reach 34,603 units in 2025 compared to 8,802 units in 2018.

The aim of this study is to evaluate the electric vehicle market in Thailand. The study focuses on the incentives offered by the government to promote the manufacturing and sales of EVs. It also describes factors that drive and restrain market growth and provides existing key trends in the market.



In 2018, the penetration of electric vehicles, including Plug-In Electric Vehicles (PHEVs) and Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs) in the total auto sales in Thailand was less than 1%. For instance, there were only 57 units of BEVs and 8,745 units of PHEVs were sold.



PHEVs in the Thai market are premium vehicles and there are no mass-market models available presently. Some key models include BMW 330e, 530e, Mercedes C300e, S560e, Porsche Cayenne E-Hybrid, Porsche Panamera SE- Hybrid, and Volvo XC60, S90, and XC90. BYD and Hyundai are presently the market leaders in terms of BEV sales in Thailand. Participants that have recently entered into the BEV space in Thailand are Audi, Nissan, MG Motors, and Jaguar.



Urbanization, change in vehicle ownership, autonomous driving developments, EVs, and Thailand 4.0 are some Mega Trends in the automotive industry in Thailand. Urbanization will drive economic growth in secondary cities of Thailand and will help narrow down the income gap between rural and urban cities.

Key Features

To provide a strategic overview of the electric vehicle market, encompassing BEVs and PHEVs, in Thailand

To analyze the supply- and demand-side scenario, key perks, and benefits offered by the government

To quantify the market in terms of size, i.e., the number of vehicles sold by category and forecast

To identify market trends, such as new product launches, strategic alliances, and collaborative services

To evaluate the growth opportunities for stakeholders

To identify new business models emerging in the electric vehicle ecosystem

Key Issues Addressed

What are the current and future market trends of the electric vehicle market in Thailand ?

? How will the market transform in 2019, in terms of the geographic growth?

What are the current and future market trends in the electric vehicle charging infrastructure market?

Which models are likely to be launched in the next 2 to 3 years?

What are the incentives available on the purchase and manufacture of electric vehicles in Thailand , and how will they impact the sales of an electric vehicle in the country?

Key Topics Covered



Executive Summary

Executive Summary - Market Engineering Measurements

Research Scope, Objectives, Background, and Methodology

Research Scope

Research Aims and Objectives

What is an Electric Vehicle?

Key Questions this Study Will Answer

Research Background

Research Methodology

Market Drivers and Restraints

Market Drivers

Market Restraints

Thailand Market Overview

Mega Trends in Thailand

Thailand Macro-economic Overview

Thailand Automotive Production Overview

TIV (Sales) Trends - 2014 to 2018

CO2 Emissions in Transport Sector

CO2 Emissions Per Capita

Thailand EV Market Overview

Key Challenges

Key Government Measures

EV Policy Landscape

Global EV Promotion Policies and Measures - Demand Perspective

Global EV Promotion Policies and Measures - Supply Perspective

EV Policy Landscape in Thailand

EV Charging Consortium

BOI EV Incentives and Packages

BOI EV Incentives and Packages Applications

Expected BOI EV Incentives and Packages Approvals in Short Term

BOI Incentives and Packages - Key OEMs Announcements

Other EV Participants in the Thai Market

EV Market Measurements in Thailand

EV Market Overview

PHEV Market Overview - Market Size and Key Participants

PHEV Market Overview - Key Models

BEV Market Overview - Market Size and Key Participants

BEV Market Overview - Key Models

Overview of EV Charging Infrastructure in Thailand

EV Charging Infrastructure Overview - Market Size and Key Participants

EV Charging Infrastructure - Types of EV Chargers

EV Charging Infrastructure - Market Share

EV Charging Infrastructure Business Model in Thailand

Key Partnerships in EV Charging Infrastructure

Key Trends

Key Trends in the Electric Vehicle Market

Future Outlook

Forecasts and Trends - Market Engineering Measurements

Thailand EV Sales Long-term Forecast

Forecasts and Trends - Forecast Scenario Assumptions

Thailand EV Sales Near-term Forecast

Thailand Electric Vehicle Market - Future Outlook

Company Profiles of Key Participants

FOMM - Company Overview

FOMM - Product Description and Features

FOMM - Key Collaborations/Investments and Commercial Performance

Mine Mobility - Company Overview

Mine Mobility - Product Description and Features

Mine Mobility - Key Highlights/Collaborations

EV Trends - Global and ASEAN Outlook

Global Trends

ASEAN Market Opportunity

ASEAN EV Imperative

Policy Landscape - Overview

Policy Intent

Challenge

Perspectives for ASEAN

Growth Opportunities and Strategic Imperatives

Growth Opportunity 1 - Opportunities for New Entrants

Growth Opportunity 2 - EV Adoption in Shared Mobility

Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth

The Last Word

The Last Word - 3 Big Predictions

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hx2eay

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

