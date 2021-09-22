Assessment of the Electronic Medical Records (EMR) Industry 2021-2026 - Major Market Players Actively Participating in the Development of New Platforms for Patient Records

DUBLIN, Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Electronic Medical Records Market - Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2021-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Electronic Medical Records Market is expected to register a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period (2021-2026).

The main challenge for the healthcare system in many of the countries was to limit the spread of the COVD-19 among people and provide the best care to infected patients and decrease the number of possible deaths.

A profound impact on the electronic medical records market was observed as well. Electronic medical record systems have been designed for tracking and billing of patients versus to providing optimal care which is the need of an hour due to the rising number of COVID-19 patients. Furthermore, the rising COVID-19 cases are in high and if the existing software are capable enough to track such outbreak is still a question. The proactive identification of patients with various risk levels of COVID-19 infection can help mitigate the spread, mainly by ensuring the appropriateness of care across all healthcare settings and achieve high-quality outcomes.

Teleconsultation involves the use of electronic communications and information technologies, when the participants are at different locations. It consists of several parts, such as video conferencing, transmission of still images, medical education, and nurse call centers. For instance, in May 2020, Allscripts' client Gloucestershire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust successfully went live with the latest addition to its Allscripts electronic health record (HER), despite the ongoing novel coronavirus outbreak. NHS Foundation Trust deploys new EHR functionality to identify and escalate treatment for its sickest patients, and it created a go-live virtual office to provide 24/7 remote go-live support.

Some of the factors that are driving the market growth include initiatives by the governments, technological advancements and low maintenance and wider accessibility.

Electronic medical record (EMR) systems are becoming increasingly popular, as the healthcare industry is moving toward digitization. A lot of government initiatives, such as encouraging physicians to adopt electronic health records, investing in training the healthcare information technology workers and establishing regional extension centers to provide technical and other advices are triggering the EMR market's growth. For instance, in March 10, 2021, the European Commission adopted a recommendation on a European electronic health record exchange format to unlock the flow of health data across borders. This policy helps European citizens to securely access and exchange their health data wherever they are in the Europe

Moreover, factors, like rising need for integrated healthcare system, big data trends in healthcare industry, and technological advancements in the field of data storage are driving the growth of the EMR market. On the other hand, factors, like data privacy concerns, high initial investment, shortage of proper trained staff and inter-operability issues are the primary restraints in the growth of the electronic medical records market.

Key Market Trends

Cloud-based Segment is Expected to Hold Major Market Share

North America Dominates the Market and Expected to Continue over the Forecast Period

Competitive Landscape

The Electronic Medical records Market is consolidated competitively. Some of the market players include McKesson Corporation, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc., Cerner Corporation, NextGen Healthcare, Inc., Greenway Health, LLC and others.

Major market players in the global electronic health records market are actively participating in the development of new platform for the patient records. For instance, in April 2018, eClinicalWorks entered into a partnership with Waverly Health Center (WHC), the partnership aimed to transform the WHC, Paragon Inpatient EHR system to the eClinicalWorks cloud-centric Acute Care EHR and Revenue Cycle Management platform.

