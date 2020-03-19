Assessment of the EUR 405B+ German Building Construction Market, 2015-2024: Key Trends, Drivers and Risks
Mar 19, 2020, 19:15 ET
DUBLIN, March 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Germany Building Construction Industry Databook Series - Market Size & Forecast by Value and Volume, Opportunities in Top 10 Cities, and Risk Assessment" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The building construction industry in Germany is expected to record a CAGR of 4.2% to reach EUR 405.2 billion by 2024. The residential construction industry in value terms increased at a CAGR of 5% during 2015-2019. The commercial building construction market in value terms is expected to record a CAGR of 3.2% over the forecast period.
This report provides data and trend analyses on building construction industry in Germany, with over 80 KPIs. This is a data-centric report and it provides trend analyses with over 120+ charts and 100+ tables. It details market size & forecast, emerging trends, market opportunities, and investment risks in over 30 segments in residential, commercial, industrial and institutional construction sectors.
It provides a comprehensive understanding of construction industry sectors in both value and volume (both by activity and units) terms. The report focuses on combining industry dynamics with macro-economic scenario and changing consumer behavior to offer a 360-degree view of the opportunities and risks.
In addition to country level analysis, this report offers a detailed market opportunity assessment across key cities, helping clients assess key regions to target within the city.
Report Scope
This report provides market size and forecast across 30+ construction segments for a period of 10 years from 2015-2024 in Germany.
KPIs covered include the following:
- Market size by value
- Market size by volume of construction
- Number of units
Germany Residential Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size & forecast in value and volume (area and units) terms by:
- Housing type (multi family, single family)
- Key cities (Tier - 1, Tier - 2, Tier - 3 segmentation)
- Top 10 cities in Germany
- Price point / income level (luxury, mid-tier, affordable)
- Construction stage (new construction, re-development, maintenance)
Germany Commercial Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size & forecast in value and volume (area and units) terms by:
- Office building (further broken down by Grade A, Grade B, and Grade C)
- Retail building
- Hospitality and luxury building
- Restaurant
- Entertainment
- Sports facility
- Construction stage (new construction, re-development, maintenance)
- Key cities (Tier - 1, Tier - 2, Tier - 3 segmentation)
- Top 10 cities in Germany
Germany Industrial Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size & forecast in value and volume (area and units) terms by:
- Manufacturing plants
- Chemical & pharmaceutical
- Metal & material processing
- Construction stage (new construction, re-development, maintenance)
- Key cities (Tier - 1, Tier - 2, Tier - 3 segmentation)
- Top 10 cities in Germany
Germany Institutional Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size & forecast in value and volume (area and units) terms by:
- Healthcare construction
- Educational construction
- Public sector
- construction stage (new construction, re-development, maintenance)
- Key cities (Tier - 1, Tier - 2, Tier - 3 segmentation)
- Top 10 cities in Germany
Cities Covered
- Berlin
- Hamburg
- Munich
- Cologne
- Frankfurt am Main
- Essen
- Stuttgart
- Dortmund
- Dusseldorf
- Bremen
Reason to Buy
- In-depth Understanding of Construction Market Dynamics: Understand market opportunity, industry dynamics, key trends and drivers across 30+ market segments and sub-segments of building construction industry in Germany.
- Volume and Value Data: Get detailed understanding of the market both from value and volume (both by activity and units) perspective for historical as well as forecast period
- Develop Market Specific Strategies: Identify growth segments and target specific opportunities to formulate your strategy; assess market specific key trends, drivers and risks in construction industry.
- City Level Insights: Get city level trend analyses to identify unique opportunities across key cities and also by tier-1, tier-2, and tier-3 cities.
Companies Mentioned
- HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft
- Artelia GmbH
- Klee Hausbau
- OBERMEYER Project Management GmbH
- Ed. Zublin AG
- ThyssenKrupp Uhde GmbH (Inactive)
- VINCI Facilities GmbH & Co. OHG
- Bilfinger Construction GmbH (Inactive)
- Chemieanlagenbau Chemnitz GmbH
- GOLDBECK GmbH
- Keller Holding GmbH
- Hering Bau GmbH & Co KG
- Bung Ingenieure AG
- Max Bogl Bauservice GmbH & Co KG
- ZPP Ingenieure AG
- F.A. Neuman Anlagentechnik GmbH
- Wayss & Freytag Ingenieurbau AG
- Keller Grundbau GmbH
- AUG. PRIEN Bauunternehmung (GmbH & Co KG)
- Heitkamp Ingenieur- und Kraftwerksbau GmbH
- Mayr + Ludescher Beratende Ingenieure GmbH
- Hansaconsult Ingenieurgesellschaft mbH
- WOLFF & MuLLER Holding GmbH & Co KG
- GRBV Ingenieure im Bauwesen GmbH & Co KG
- HOCHTIEF Solutions AG
