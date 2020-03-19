Assessment of the EUR 405B+ German Building Construction Market, 2015-2024: Key Trends, Drivers and Risks

News provided by

Research and Markets

Mar 19, 2020, 19:15 ET

DUBLIN, March 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Germany Building Construction Industry Databook Series - Market Size & Forecast by Value and Volume, Opportunities in Top 10 Cities, and Risk Assessment" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The building construction industry in Germany is expected to record a CAGR of 4.2% to reach EUR 405.2 billion by 2024. The residential construction industry in value terms increased at a CAGR of 5% during 2015-2019. The commercial building construction market in value terms is expected to record a CAGR of 3.2% over the forecast period.

This report provides data and trend analyses on building construction industry in Germany, with over 80 KPIs. This is a data-centric report and it provides trend analyses with over 120+ charts and 100+ tables. It details market size & forecast, emerging trends, market opportunities, and investment risks in over 30 segments in residential, commercial, industrial and institutional construction sectors.

It provides a comprehensive understanding of construction industry sectors in both value and volume (both by activity and units) terms. The report focuses on combining industry dynamics with macro-economic scenario and changing consumer behavior to offer a 360-degree view of the opportunities and risks.

In addition to country level analysis, this report offers a detailed market opportunity assessment across key cities, helping clients assess key regions to target within the city.

Report Scope

This report provides market size and forecast across 30+ construction segments for a period of 10 years from 2015-2024 in Germany.

KPIs covered include the following:

  • Market size by value
  • Market size by volume of construction
  • Number of units

Germany Residential Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size & forecast in value and volume (area and units) terms by:

  • Housing type (multi family, single family)
  • Key cities (Tier - 1, Tier - 2, Tier - 3 segmentation)
  • Top 10 cities in Germany
  • Price point / income level (luxury, mid-tier, affordable)
  • Construction stage (new construction, re-development, maintenance)

Germany Commercial Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size & forecast in value and volume (area and units) terms by:

  • Office building (further broken down by Grade A, Grade B, and Grade C)
  • Retail building
  • Hospitality and luxury building
  • Restaurant
  • Entertainment
  • Sports facility
  • Construction stage (new construction, re-development, maintenance)
  • Key cities (Tier - 1, Tier - 2, Tier - 3 segmentation)
  • Top 10 cities in Germany

Germany Industrial Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size & forecast in value and volume (area and units) terms by:

  • Manufacturing plants
  • Chemical & pharmaceutical
  • Metal & material processing
  • Construction stage (new construction, re-development, maintenance)
  • Key cities (Tier - 1, Tier - 2, Tier - 3 segmentation)
  • Top 10 cities in Germany

Germany Institutional Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size & forecast in value and volume (area and units) terms by:

  • Healthcare construction
  • Educational construction
  • Public sector
  • construction stage (new construction, re-development, maintenance)
  • Key cities (Tier - 1, Tier - 2, Tier - 3 segmentation)
  • Top 10 cities in Germany

Cities Covered

  • Berlin
  • Hamburg
  • Munich
  • Cologne
  • Frankfurt am Main
  • Essen
  • Stuttgart
  • Dortmund
  • Dusseldorf
  • Bremen

Reason to Buy

  • In-depth Understanding of Construction Market Dynamics: Understand market opportunity, industry dynamics, key trends and drivers across 30+ market segments and sub-segments of building construction industry in Germany.
  • Volume and Value Data: Get detailed understanding of the market both from value and volume (both by activity and units) perspective for historical as well as forecast period
  • Develop Market Specific Strategies: Identify growth segments and target specific opportunities to formulate your strategy; assess market specific key trends, drivers and risks in construction industry.
  • City Level Insights: Get city level trend analyses to identify unique opportunities across key cities and also by tier-1, tier-2, and tier-3 cities.

Companies Mentioned

  • HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft
  • Artelia GmbH
  • Klee Hausbau
  • OBERMEYER Project Management GmbH
  • Ed. Zublin AG
  • ThyssenKrupp Uhde GmbH (Inactive)
  • VINCI Facilities GmbH & Co. OHG
  • Bilfinger Construction GmbH (Inactive)
  • Chemieanlagenbau Chemnitz GmbH
  • GOLDBECK GmbH
  • Keller Holding GmbH
  • Hering Bau GmbH & Co KG
  • Bung Ingenieure AG
  • Max Bogl Bauservice GmbH & Co KG
  • ZPP Ingenieure AG
  • F.A. Neuman Anlagentechnik GmbH
  • Wayss & Freytag Ingenieurbau AG
  • Keller Grundbau GmbH
  • AUG. PRIEN Bauunternehmung (GmbH & Co KG)
  • Heitkamp Ingenieur- und Kraftwerksbau GmbH
  • Mayr + Ludescher Beratende Ingenieure GmbH
  • Hansaconsult Ingenieurgesellschaft mbH
  • WOLFF & MuLLER Holding GmbH & Co KG
  • GRBV Ingenieure im Bauwesen GmbH & Co KG
  • HOCHTIEF Solutions AG

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/u4qp1w

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

Also from this source

2020 Outlook into the Global Omega-3 Polyunsaturated Fatty Acids...

Global Business Travel Market 2020; Expected to Be a Tough Year...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

You just read:

Assessment of the EUR 405B+ German Building Construction Market, 2015-2024: Key Trends, Drivers and Risks

News provided by

Research and Markets

Mar 19, 2020, 19:15 ET