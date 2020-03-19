Assessment of the EUR 405B+ German Building Construction Market, 2015-2024: Key Trends, Drivers and Risks

DUBLIN, March 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Germany Building Construction Industry Databook Series - Market Size & Forecast by Value and Volume, Opportunities in Top 10 Cities, and Risk Assessment" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The building construction industry in Germany is expected to record a CAGR of 4.2% to reach EUR 405.2 billion by 2024. The residential construction industry in value terms increased at a CAGR of 5% during 2015-2019. The commercial building construction market in value terms is expected to record a CAGR of 3.2% over the forecast period.



This report provides data and trend analyses on building construction industry in Germany, with over 80 KPIs. This is a data-centric report and it provides trend analyses with over 120+ charts and 100+ tables. It details market size & forecast, emerging trends, market opportunities, and investment risks in over 30 segments in residential, commercial, industrial and institutional construction sectors.



It provides a comprehensive understanding of construction industry sectors in both value and volume (both by activity and units) terms. The report focuses on combining industry dynamics with macro-economic scenario and changing consumer behavior to offer a 360-degree view of the opportunities and risks.



In addition to country level analysis, this report offers a detailed market opportunity assessment across key cities, helping clients assess key regions to target within the city.



Report Scope



This report provides market size and forecast across 30+ construction segments for a period of 10 years from 2015-2024 in Germany.



KPIs covered include the following:

Market size by value

Market size by volume of construction

Number of units

Germany Residential Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size & forecast in value and volume (area and units) terms by:

Housing type (multi family, single family)

Key cities (Tier - 1, Tier - 2, Tier - 3 segmentation)

Top 10 cities in Germany

Price point / income level (luxury, mid-tier, affordable)

Construction stage (new construction, re-development, maintenance)

Germany Commercial Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size & forecast in value and volume (area and units) terms by:

Office building (further broken down by Grade A, Grade B, and Grade C)

Retail building

Hospitality and luxury building

Restaurant

Entertainment

Sports facility

Construction stage (new construction, re-development, maintenance)

Key cities (Tier - 1, Tier - 2, Tier - 3 segmentation)

Top 10 cities in Germany

Germany Industrial Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size & forecast in value and volume (area and units) terms by:

Manufacturing plants

Chemical & pharmaceutical

Metal & material processing

Construction stage (new construction, re-development, maintenance)

Key cities (Tier - 1, Tier - 2, Tier - 3 segmentation)

Top 10 cities in Germany

Germany Institutional Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size & forecast in value and volume (area and units) terms by:

Healthcare construction

Educational construction

Public sector

construction stage (new construction, re-development, maintenance)

Key cities (Tier - 1, Tier - 2, Tier - 3 segmentation)

Top 10 cities in Germany

Cities Covered

Berlin

Hamburg

Munich

Cologne

Frankfurt am Main

am Main Essen

Stuttgart

Dortmund

Dusseldorf

Bremen

Reason to Buy

In-depth Understanding of Construction Market Dynamics: Understand market opportunity, industry dynamics, key trends and drivers across 30+ market segments and sub-segments of building construction industry in Germany .

. Volume and Value Data: Get detailed understanding of the market both from value and volume (both by activity and units) perspective for historical as well as forecast period

Develop Market Specific Strategies: Identify growth segments and target specific opportunities to formulate your strategy; assess market specific key trends, drivers and risks in construction industry.

City Level Insights: Get city level trend analyses to identify unique opportunities across key cities and also by tier-1, tier-2, and tier-3 cities.

Companies Mentioned



HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft

Artelia GmbH

Klee Hausbau

OBERMEYER Project Management GmbH

Ed. Zublin AG

ThyssenKrupp Uhde GmbH (Inactive)

VINCI Facilities GmbH & Co. OHG

Bilfinger Construction GmbH (Inactive)

Chemieanlagenbau Chemnitz GmbH

GOLDBECK GmbH

Keller Holding GmbH

Hering Bau GmbH & Co KG

Bung Ingenieure AG

Max Bogl Bauservice GmbH & Co KG

ZPP Ingenieure AG

F.A. Neuman Anlagentechnik GmbH

Wayss & Freytag Ingenieurbau AG

Keller Grundbau GmbH

AUG. PRIEN Bauunternehmung (GmbH & Co KG)

Heitkamp Ingenieur- und Kraftwerksbau GmbH

Mayr + Ludescher Beratende Ingenieure GmbH

Hansaconsult Ingenieurgesellschaft mbH

WOLFF & MuLLER Holding GmbH & Co KG

GRBV Ingenieure im Bauwesen GmbH & Co KG

HOCHTIEF Solutions AG

