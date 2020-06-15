Assessment of the Function Generators Industry 2015-2025 by Type, Waveform, Output Frequency, Application, End-user Industry, Company and Region

DUBLIN, June 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Function Generators Market By Type (Analog, Digital, Sweep), By Waveform (Sine, Square, Triangular, Sawtooth), By Output Frequency (Up to 50 MHz, 50-100 MHz, Above 100 MHz), By Application, By End User Industry, By Region, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Function Generators Market is expected to grow at a steady rate during the forecast period.



The market is driven by the increasing investments in R&D activities by the various end-user industries, especially the automotive industry for the development of electric vehicles. Additionally, technological innovations and increasing expenditure for new product developments and improving the existing ones by the major players is further expected to propel the market over the next few years.



The industry is segmented based on type, waveform, output frequency, application, end-user industry, company and region. Based on type, the market can be categorized into analog, digital and sweep. The analog segment is expected to dominate the market during forecast period. This can be ascribed to the low cost and simple operation of analog function generators. Additionally, these are preferred by the education & research industry for R&D and new product developments.



Regionally, the function generators market has been segmented into Asia-Pacific, North America, South America, Europe, and Middle East & Africa. Among these regions, North America is expected to dominate the market during forecast period in the overall function generators market owing to the growing adoption of function generators for precise measurement of electrical components in the aerospace & defense and electronics manufacturing industries.



Major players operating in the Global Function Generators Market include Keysight Technologies, National Instruments, Fortive (Fluke & Tektronix), Teradyne, Good Will Instrument, Kikusui Electronics, B&K Precision, Teledyne Technologies, Rigol Technologies, Promax Electronica, Tabor Electronics, AEMC Instruments, Scientech Technologies, Shijiazhuang Suin Instruments, Berkeley Nucleonics, Kuman, Sigma Instruments, Saelig, Maxim Integrated, National Test Equipment and others. The companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new services in order to stay competitive in the market. Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions and new service developments.



Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2021-2025

Objective of the Study

To analyze and forecast the market size of the Global Function Generators Market.

To classify and forecast the Global Function Generators Market based on type, waveform, output frequency, application, end-user industry, company and regional distribution.

To identify drivers and challenges for the Global Function Generators Market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the Global Function Generators Market.

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the Global Function Generators Market.

Key Topics Covered



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Voice of Customer

4.1. Brand Awareness (Aided/Unaided)

4.2. Brand Recall

4.3. Unmet Needs/Challenges



5. Global Function Generators Market Outlook

5.1. Market Size & Forecast

5.1.1. By Value

5.2. Market Share & Forecast

5.2.1. By Type (Analog, Digital, Sweep)

5.2.2. By Waveform (Sine, Square, Triangular, Sawtooth)

5.2.3. By Output Frequency (Up to 50 MHz, 50-100 MHz, Above 100 MHz)

5.2.4. By Application (Circuit Teaching, Production Test, Instrument Maintenance, Laboratory, Others)

5.2.5. By End User Industry (Aerospace & Defense, Energy & Utilities, Automotive, Wireless Communication & Infrastructure, Others)

5.2.6. By Company (2019)

5.2.7. By Region

5.3. Product Market Map



6. Asia-Pacific Function Generators Market Outlook



7. Europe Function Generators Market Outlook



8. North America Function Generators Market Outlook



9. South America Function Generators Market Outlook



10. Middle East and Africa Function Generators Market Outlook



11. Market Dynamics

11.1. Drivers

11.2. Challenges



12. Market Trends & Developments



13. Competitive Landscape

13.1. Keysight Technologies

13.2. National Instruments

13.3. Fortive (Fluke & Tektronix)

13.4. Teradyne

13.5. Good Will Instrument

13.6. Kikusui Electronics

13.7. B&K Precision

13.8. Teledyne Technologies

13.9. Rigol Technologies

13.10. Promax Electronica

13.11. Tabor Electronics

13.12. AEMC Instruments

13.13. Scientech Technologies

13.14. Shijiazhuang Suin Instruments

13.15. Berkeley Nucleonics

13.16. Kuman

13.17. Sigma Instruments

13.18. Saelig

13.19. Maxim Integrated

13.20. National Test Equipment



14. Strategic Recommendations



