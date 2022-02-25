Assessment of the Power Plant Control System Global Market 2020-2030 - Featuring ABB, Hitachi and Siemens Among Others

DUBLIN, Feb. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Power Plant Control System Market by Component, Plant Type, Application, Solution: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global power plant control system market was valued at $7.3 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $10.4 by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.6% from 2020 to 2030.



Power plant control system is an essential component of the hardware, software, and services used to operate, monitor, and provide safety to the plants. Power plants employ controllers to manage and regulate pressure, temperature, flow, level, and vibration. each of which must be monitored and controlled. Furthermore, controllers used in the power plants are also employed in the oil & gas industries and other manufacturing industries. Power plants are highly automated, and numerous software applications such as SCADA, DCS, and others are used in power plants. The systems that can be controlled from the central control room are electrical auxiliaries for unit transformers, grid connection, generator/unit protection, excitation, synchronization, auxiliary transformers, and switchgear. Traditionally, these electrical devices were hardwired to inputs/outputs (I/O) and data-controlled systems (DCS).



The power plant control system market is segmented on the basis of component, plant type, application, solution and region. On the basis of component, the market is categorized into hardware, software and services. On the basis of plant type, it is divided into coal, oil, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, renewables and others. On the basis of application, it is categorized into boiler & auxiliaries' control, generator excitation & electrical control, turbine & auxiliaries control system and others). On the basis of solution, it is categorized into Supervisory Control & Data Acquisition (SCADA), Plant Asset Management (PAM), Distributed Control System (DCS), Programmable Logic Controller (PLC) and Plant Lifecycle Management (PLM)). On the basis of region, it is analysed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.



The global power plant control system market analysis covers in-depth information about the major industry participants. The key players operating and profiled in the report include ABB, Emerson, Endress Hauser, General Electric, Hitachi, Mitsubishi Electric, Omron, Rockwell, Schneider Electric, and Siemens.



KEY MARKET SEGMENTS



By Component

Hardware

Software

Services

Plant Type

Coal

Oil

Natural Gas

Nuclear

Hydroelectric

Renewables

Others

By Application

Boiler & Auxiliaries Control

Generator Excitation & Electrical Control

Turbine & Auxiliaries Control System

Others

Solution

Supervisory Control & Data Acquisition (SCADA)

Plant Asset Management (PAM)

Distributed Control System (DCS)

Programmable Logic Controller (PLC)

Plant Lifecycle Management (PLM)

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

UK

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of LAMEA

KEY PLAYERS in the global power plant control system market are:

1. ABB

2. Emerson

3. Endress+Hauser

4. General Electric

5. Hitachi

6. Mitsubishi Electric

7. Omron

8. Rockwell

9. Schneider Electric

10. Siemens

Key Topics Covered:



CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

1.1. Report description

1.2. Key benefits for stakeholders

1.3. Key market segments

1.4. Research methodology

1.4.1. Primary research

1.4.2. Secondary research

1.4.3. Analyst tools and models



CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. Key findings

2.2. CXO perspective



CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. Market definition and scope

3.2. Key findings

3.2.1. Top investment pockets

3.3. Key forces shaping the market

3.4. Market dynamics

3.4.1. Drivers

3.4.1.1. Rising urbanization and industrialization

3.4.1.2. Growing use of oil & gas related products

3.4.2. Restraint

3.4.2.1. High cost associated with power plant control software and cyber-attacks & threats

3.4.3. Opportunity

3.4.3.1. Expanding gas infrastructure and utilize of gas

3.5. Value Chain Analysis

3.6. Impact of key regulations on the global power plant control system market

3.7. Impact of (COVID-19) outbreak on the market

CHAPTER 4: POWER PLANT CONTROL SYSTEMS, BY COMPONENT

4.1. Overview

4.2. Hardware

4.3. Software

4.4. Services

CHAPTER 5: POWER PLANT CONTROL SYSTEM, BY SOLUTION

5.1. Overview

5.2. Supervisory Control & Data Acquisition (SCADA)

5.3. Plant Asset Management (PAM)

5.4. Distributed Control System (DCS)

5.5. Programmable Logic Controller (PLC)

5.6. Plant Lifecycle Management (PLM)

CHAPTER 6: POWER PLANT CONTROL SYSTEM, BY APPLICATION

6.1. Overview

6.2. Boiler & Auxiliaries Control

6.3. Generator Excitation & Electrical Control

6.4. Turbine & Auxiliaries Control System

6.5. Others

CHAPTER 7: POWER PLANT CONTROL SYSTEM MARKET, BY PLANT TYPE

7.1. Overview

7.2. Coal

7.3. Oil

7.4. Natural Gas

7.5. Nuclear

7.6. Hydroelectric

7.7. Renewable

7.8. Others

CHAPTER 8: POWER PLANT CONTROL SYSTEM MARKET, BY REGION

8.1. Overview

8.2. North America

8.3. Europe

8.4. Asia-Pacific

8.5. LAMEA

CHAPTER 9: COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

9.1. Introduction

9.1.1. Market player positioning, 2020

9.2. Top winning strategies

9.2.1. Top winning strategies, by year

9.2.2. Top winning strategies, by development

9.2.3. Top winning strategies, by company

9.3. Product mapping of top 10 players

9.4. Competitive dashboard

9.5. Competitive heatmap

9.6. Key developments

9.6.1. New product launches

9.6.2. Agreement

9.6.3. Expansions

9.6.4. Acquisition

9.6.5. Partnership



CHAPTER 10: COMPANY PROFILES:



