Assessment of the United States' $556M Face Mask Industry, 2024 - Impact of COVID-19, Market Dynamics, Competitive Landscape, Profiles of Key Players

DUBLIN, May 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "US Face Mask (Surgical, Protective/N95, Dust) Market: Insights & Forecast with Potential Impact of COVID-19 (2020-2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The U.S. Face Mask Market is expected to reach US$556.7 million in 2024, growing at a CAGR of 1.3%, for the duration spanning 2020-2024.



The factors such as a rise in carbon dioxide emission, growth in geriatric population, speeding-up of surgical procedures, rapid urbanization, upsurge in disposable income and increasing prevalence of airborne diseases are expected to drive the growth of the US face mask market. However, the market growth would be challenged by concerns regarding the disposal of non-woven face masks, the prevalence of counterfeit products and supply shortage of face masks. A few notable trends may include acceleration in e-commerce business, rising shift towards disposable face masks, advancement in face masks and initiation of face masks production by fashion brands.

The U.S. face mask industry is highly dominated by disposable masks due to the no requirement for sterilization and reduces cross-contamination factors. Disposable masks are immediately discarded after single use due to the risk of infection transmission. Owing to such a factor, people's preferences are shifting towards disposable masks for an ensured safety purpose.

The U.S. face masks market is growing at a fast pace due to the sudden outbreak of COVID-19. The novel coronavirus is having a severe impact on the total population as the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases continues to grow rapidly. As a protective measure, wearing face masks has become mandatory by people in order to control the spread of coronavirus. Owing to such a factor, the demand for a wide range of face masks is rising excessively and strengthening the supply chain, which is likely to propel the growth of the U.S. face mask market considerably.

Scope of the Report

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the U.S. face mask (Surgical, Protective/N95, Dust) market.

The U.S. market has been analyzed in detail.

The market dynamics such as growth drivers, market trends and challenges are analyzed in-depth.

The competitive landscape of the market, along with the company profiles of leading players (Cardinal Health, Honeywell, 3M Company, Kimberly Clark , Henry Schein and Teleflex) are also presented in detail.

Key Topics Covered



1. Overview

1.1 Introduction

1.2 Types of Face Mask

1.3 Difference Between Surgical Mask and N95 Respirator Mask

1.4 Classification of Surgical Masks

1.5 Surgical Masks Tests

2. Impact of COVID-19

2.1 Rise in Number of COVID-19 Cases

2.2 Growth in Government Spending on Healthcare

2.3 Acceleration in Pharmaceutical R&D

2.4 The U.S. Scenario

3. The U.S. Market Analysis

3.1 The U.S. Face Mask Market by Value

3.2 The U.S. Face Mask Market Forecast by Value

3.3. The U.S. Face Mask Market Value by Type

3.3.1 The U.S. Disposable Face Masks Market by Value

3.3.2 The U.S. Disposable Face Masks Market Forecast by Value

3.3.3 The U.S. Reusable Face Masks Market by Value

3.3.4 The U.S. Reusable Face Masks Market Forecast by Value

3.4 The U.S. Face Mask Market Value by Product

3.4.1 The U.S. Surgical Masks Market by Value

3.4.2 The U.S. Surgical Masks Market Forecast by Value

3.4.3 The U.S. Protective/N95 Masks Market by Value

3.4.4 The U.S. Protective/N95 Masks Market Forecast by Value

3.4.5 The U.S. Dust Masks Market by Value

3.4.6 The U.S. Dust Masks Market Forecast by Value

3.5 The U.S. Face Mask Market Value by Channel

3.5.1 The U.S. Offline Face Masks Market by Value

3.5.2 The U.S. Offline Face Masks Market Forecast by Value

3.5.3 The U.S. Online Face Masks Market by Value

3.5.4 The U.S. Online Face Masks Market Forecast by Value

3.6 The U.S. Face Mask Market Value by End-Users

3.6.1 The U.S. Healthcare Face Masks Market by Value

3.6.2 The U.S. Healthcare Face Masks Market Forecast by Value

3.6.3 The U.S. Industrial Face Masks Market by Value

3.6.4 The U.S. Industrial Face Masks Market Forecast by Value

3.6.5 The U.S. Individual Face Masks Market by Value

3.6.6 The U.S. Individual Face Masks Market Forecast by Value

4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Growth Drivers

4.1.1 Rise in Carbon Dioxide Emission

4.1.2 Growth in Geriatric Population

4.1.3 Speeding-up of Surgical Procedures

4.1.4 Rapid Urbanization

4.1.5 Upsurge in Disposable Income

4.1.6 High Prevalence of Airborne Diseases

4.2 Key Trends and Developments

4.2.1 Acceleration in E-commerce Business

4.2.2 Rising Shift Towards Disposable Face Masks

4.2.3 Advancement in Face Masks

4.2.4 Initiation in Face Mask Production by Fashion Brands

4.3 Challenges

4.3.1 Concerns Regarding the Disposal of Non-Woven Masks

4.3.2 Prevalence of Counterfeit Products

4.3.3 Supply Shortage of Face Masks

5. Competitive Landscape

5.1 The U.S Market

5.1.1 Key Players - Revenue Comparison

5.1.2 Key Players - R&D Expenditure Comparison

5.1.3 Key Players - Market Capitalization Comparison

6. Company Profiles

(Business & Financial Overview, Business Strategies)

6.1 Cardinal Health

6.2 Honeywell

6.3 3M Company

6.4 Kimberly-Clark

6.5 Henry-Schein

6.6 Teleflex



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/db5on1

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

