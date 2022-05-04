Asset IQ, a leader in asset management, recovery, remarketing, and auction services announces the addition of John Pritchard to our C-Suite team as our new VP of Operations and Client Development

ORLANDO, Fla., May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Asset IQ, a leader in providing recovery, remarketing, auction, and financial services, is excited to announce the addition of John Pritchard to the team.

John is a 31- year veteran of the finance industry, spending the past 12 years working for De Lage Landen in both Des Moines, Iowa and the Netherlands, most recently as the Global Asset Risk Manager. Concurrent with his responsibilities at De Lage Landen, John was instrumental in the concept and development of a finance lending platform in central Africa specifically for the agriculture industry. In addition, John Holds the designation of "Accredited Senior Appraiser" (ASA) from the American Society of Appraisers, specializing in Machinery and Equipment.

John has been tasked to manage Asse IQ's client relationships and manage the day-to-day operations nationwide from Los Angeles, CA to Orlando, FL with an emphasis on expanded service offerings inside current client portfolios. John's experience and finance knowledge is unparalleled in the industry. "He is very well respected by the leasing and financial industry all over the world. We are very fortunate to have him on our team," says Dale Barger, Asset IQ's President.

Leveraging John's vast knowledge and skillset, Asset IQ is poised for growth, building on decades of experience and reputation in the asset management, auction, recovery, leasing and finance industries.

About Asset IQ

Asset Intelligence Group is a dedicated provider of recovery, remarketing, and auction solutions since 2010 and provides our clients with lower cost and a more effective alternative to complex process of reclamation, disposition, ongoing management, and resale of high-value assets (either through foreclosure, repossession or end of term). In addition, our marketing approach is custom-designed for each vertical market within a lease or loan portfolio, allowing us to deliver the most impactful results for our clients. Learn more at www.assetintelligencegroup.com

Contact: Dale Barger / President/CEO

Asset Intelligence Group Inc.

Orlando, Fl

513-724-1133

[email protected]

www.assetiqfinancial.com

SOURCE Asset Intelligence Group Inc.