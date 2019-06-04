Asset Management Firm Rated 'A' with Positive Outlook for its Governance and Control Effectiveness

NEW YORK, June 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Following a recent certified rating review of Gateway's inherent risk environment and control effectiveness around internal compliance, governance and financial crime policies, Sigma has awarded Gateway an 'A' rating with a positive Outlook. This marks the first rating Sigma has issued on behalf of an asset management firm.

Stuart Jones, Jr., CEO of Sigma stated, "Gateway Partners' decision to conduct a rating demonstrates a strong commitment to transparency, good governance and robust financial crime risk management. It also represents a recognition by its leadership that global expectations are changing and that a firm's excellence will increasingly be measured by more than financial performance. We commend the firm on its decision, as well as its 'A' rating which places it in the top quartile of our evaluation model."

CEO of Gateway, V. Shankar, underlined the importance that Gateway places on governance and controls, stating that "strong governance and risk management are integral parts of Gateway's DNA. This rating is an independent validation of our efforts in this regard, and we will strive to continue to evolve and improve our effectiveness in this area as we build the Gateway platform."

Gateway closed their flagship US$ 757.5m Fund in 2016. This Fund focuses on growth and special situation investments in Africa, Middle East, South Asia and South East Asia. Gateway is based in Singapore and the Dubai International Finance Centre and is regulated by both the Monetary Authority of Singapore and the Dubai Financial Services Authority. For further information on Gateway please refer to their website www.gatewayfund.net.

Sigma is the world's first AI-enabled non-credit rating agency, with a focus on evaluating governance and financial crime controls of financial institutions and corporates globally. Based in New York, Sigma has delivered certified ratings across more than a dozen countries and provides data services to a growing number of global financial institutions, including Barclays Bank. For more information about Sigma, its methodology or services please visit www.sigmaratings.com.

Rating Process:

Sigma's ratings consider public and private aspects of an entity's operations, business strategies and controls, as well as its culture and business decision making process. The process results in a "rating" from AAA-C, with AAA representing the highest rating possible and the lowest risk to governance and financial crime compliance ("FCC") vulnerability. The Outlook represents the general direction of the company regarding its governance and FCC posture. Sigma's leadership team includes professionals with more than 100 years of combined experience, including deep domain expertise on counter illicit finance-related matters as former senior government, legal and development finance experts.

Media Contact:

Gloria Chao

212.575.0233

215783@email4pr.com

SOURCE Sigma Ratings Inc.

Related Links

http://www.sigmaratings.com

