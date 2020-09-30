Asset Performance Management Market To Witness Steady Growth Based On Rising Adoption Into Diverse Business Sectors From 2019 To 2025 | Million Insights

FELTON, Calif., Sept. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global asset performance management market size is anticipated to reach USD 24,401.62 million, by 2025, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.15% from 2019 to 2025, according to a new report by Million Insights. The growing demand for a dedicated system in maintaining assets of the company is projected to spur market growth. Asset management solutions offer optimized performance and reduce operational costs. Moreover, it helps in tracking the performance of heavy equipment, turbine engines and machinery in industrial operations.

Asset management includes asset risk and strategy management, asset reliability management, and predictive asset management tools. Increasing usage of these solutions in manufacturing, energy and utilities, mining, and transportation sector is contributing to market growth. In 2018, the manufacturing segment dominated the market with the largest market share. The small and medium manufacturers across the world are opting for these solutions to manage their assets in the manufacturing unit.

Energy and utilities vertical held the highest market share in 2018. This growth is constituted by the increasing adoption of asset management tools in the energy sector to manage their assets. For example, Tata power uses the AVEVA group's PRISM predictive asset analytics to manage the performance of its assets. This solution helps in enhancing the performance and increasing the reliability of its assets.

Please click here to get the sample pdf and find more details on "Asset Performance Management Market" Report 2025.

Companies are reluctant to tackle unplanned downtime from asset failure. Asset management tools helps in monitoring assets performance, and avoiding failure risks. The inability to maintain assets and ineffective maintenance can lead to a decline in the sales of the company. Cloud-based solutions helps in managing the efficiency of assets and maintenance costs. Furthermore, the development of Industrial IoT platforms especially in cloud-based applications is anticipated to be a key factor proliferating the demand for asset management solutions.

Key manufacturers in the asset performance management market include ARMS Reliability; Aspen Technology Inc.; ABB; Bentley Systems Incorporated; IBM Corporation and General Electric.

Further key findings from the report suggest:

Growing trend of digitalization in industrial operations for maintenance and asset tracking is influencing companies to look after asset management solutions.

Predictive asset management solutions are growing in popularity due to the usage of advanced tools, neural analysis, and simulation techniques.

Depending on the deployment mode, on-premise systems held the largest market share in the overall market.

Hosted type deployment is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of over 11.0%over the forecasted period.

Public cloud type dominated the market with share of over 60.0% in 2018.

Browse 100 page research report with TOC on "Global Asset Performance Management Market" at: https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/global-asset-performance-management-market

Million Insights has segmented the global asset performance management market based on deployment mode, category, vertical, and region:

Asset Performance Management Deployment Mode Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

On-Premises



Hosted



Public Cloud





Private Cloud

Asset Performance Management Category Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

Predictive Asset Management



Asset Reliability Management



Asset Strategy Management



Others

Asset Performance Management Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

Energy &Utilities



Oil & Gas



Manufacturing



Mining & Metal



Government & Public Sector



Transportation



Chemicals & Pharmaceutical



Others

Asset Performance Management Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

North America



U.S.





Canada





Mexico



Europe



U.K.





Germany





France



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India



Central & South America



Brazil



Middle East & Africa

Browse the latest market research reports available at Million Insights:

Eyewear Market - The global eyewear market size was accounted for USD 138.7 billion in 2019 and expected to register 8.1% CAGR over the forecast duration, 2020 to 2027. Rising focus on quality and introduction of optical brands made up of premium materials are attributing to the growth of the market.

The global eyewear market size was accounted for in 2019 and expected to register 8.1% CAGR over the forecast duration, 2020 to 2027. Rising focus on quality and introduction of optical brands made up of premium materials are attributing to the growth of the market. Thermal Imaging Market - The global thermal imaging market size was valued at USD 5.95 billion in 2019. The market is projected to register 8.4% CAGR over the forecast duration, 2020 to 2027. The use of thermal imaging technology has gained traction over the past years in both the commercial and residential sector.

The global thermal imaging market size was valued at in 2019. The market is projected to register 8.4% CAGR over the forecast duration, 2020 to 2027. The use of thermal imaging technology has gained traction over the past years in both the commercial and residential sector. Ready-Mix Concrete Market - The global ready-mix concrete market size was worth USD 656.1 billion in 2019. The market is projected to register 7.9% CAGR over the forecast duration, 2020 to 2027. Rapid construction activities in commercial, residential and industrial sectors are driving the growth of the market.

The global ready-mix concrete market size was worth in 2019. The market is projected to register 7.9% CAGR over the forecast duration, 2020 to 2027. Rapid construction activities in commercial, residential and industrial sectors are driving the growth of the market. Automotive Electronics Market - The global automotive electronics market size was worth USD 248.84 billion in 2019. It is projected that the market would witness a CAGR of 9.0% over the forecast duration, 2020 to 2027. Introduction of advance solution for safety like airbags, a warning system for lane departure and automatic emergency braking system are supplementing the growth of the market.

About Million Insights:

Million Insights, is a distributor of market research reports, published by premium publishers only. We have a comprehensive market place, that will enable you to compare data points, before you make a purchase. Enabling informed buying, is our motto and we strive hard to ensure that our clients get to browse through multiple samples, prior to an investment. Service flexibility & the fastest response time are two pillars, on which our business model is founded. Our market research report store, includes in-depth reports, from across various industry verticals, such as healthcare, technology, chemicals, food & beverages, consumer goods, material science & automotive.

Contact:

Ryan Manuel

Research Support Specialist, USA

Million Insights

Phone: 1-408-610-2300

Toll Free: 1-866-831-4085

Email: [email protected]ninsights.com

Web: https://www.millioninsights.com/

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

SOURCE Million Insights